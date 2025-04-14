Flipping into Fort Worth and Marching into Michigan: ESPN Elevates NCAA Gymnastics Presentation with Double the Championship Coverage, April 17-19

Three-Time Olympian John Roethlisberger, Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman and 2008 Olympic Silver Medalist Samantha Peszek to Announce Women’s National Championship on ABC, Semifinals on ESPN2; Reporter Taylor Davis Returns to NCAA Gymnastics Championship Sideline

ESPN+ “Stream Team” for Fort Worth Comprised of 2008 Olympic Silver Medalist Bridget Sloan, Former Collegiate Stars Kennedy Baker, Trinity Thomas and Anastasia Webb

Carey, Chiles, Finnegan, Malabuyo, Roberson and Wong Take on Texas After Paris 2024

Olympic Legend Bart Conner, 2024 Olympic Bronze Medalist Brody Malone and Veteran ESPN Gymnastics Reporter Lauren Sisler Team Up for First NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championship on ESPN2 & ESPN+

ESPN’s unparalleled production of NCAA Gymnastics reaches its peak in the postseason, as the top teams in the country tumble into trophy contention at the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships and NCAA National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships. The high-flying competition will air back-to-back on ESPN platforms, with the women’s trophy being raised on ABC on Saturday, April 19, and the men’s title on the line on ESPN2 directly following action from Fort Worth.

Women’s Championship

ABC is the home of the 2025 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships for the fifth consecutive season, with the Championship Final live on Saturday, April 19, at 4 p.m. ET. The semifinal rounds stick the landing on Thursday, April 17 on ESPN2, with Semifinal I at 4:30 p.m. and Semifinal II at 9 p.m. Prior to Saturday’s championship, the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Preview will be live on ABC at 3:30 p.m.

Three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, 2008 Olympic silver medalist Samantha Peszek, and sideline reporter Taylor Davis will be on the televised call for the Championship Final and Semifinals. All four commentators have NCAA Championship commentary experience under their belts, but this is the first time ESPN and ABC have deployed a four-person broadcast team for the NCAA Championship. The quartet teamed up for the SEC Championship last month on SEC Network.

ESPN+ will once again feature “Stream Team” commentary for a unique complementary offering surrounding the championship. 2008 Olympic silver medalist and nine-time NCAA Champion Bridget Sloan (Florida) will be joined by four-time NCAA Champion Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma), 11-time All-American Kennedy Baker (Florida), and ESPN newcomer, two-time Honda Award winner and 11-time NCAA All-American Trinity Thomas (Florida) on ESPN+. New to this year’s coverage is rather than the standard apparatus streams, fans can follow their specific squad in action throughout the arena with a dedicated stream and commentators. Streams will be split up with two teams and commentators per feed.

Semifinal I features an all-SEC showdown between No. 2 seed Oklahoma, No. 3 seed Florida, No. 7 seed Missouri and No. 11 seed Alabama. Defending national champion and top seeded LSU will take part in Session II, and SEC Network will be on site with studio programming – led by Alyssa Lang – supporting the conference’s presence in Fort Worth. Joining the Tigers in Semifinal II are No. 4 seed Utah, No. 5 seed UCLA and No. 8 seed Michigan State. The top two teams in each semifinal will advance to Saturday’s championship final, also known as “Four on the Floor.”

There are many familiar names competing in the Lone Star State following an impressive showing at the 2024 Olympic Games. Two-time Olympians and 2024 Olympic gold medalists Jade Carey (Oregon State – ind.) and Jordan Chiles (UCLA), as well as 2024 U.S. Olympic alternates Leanne Wong (Florida) and Joscelyn Roberson (Arkansas – ind.), are all flipping into action in Fort Worth. Additionally, Aleah Finnegan (LSU) and Emma Malabuyo (UCLA) are tumbling into Texas after representing the Philippines this summer in Paris.

Men’s Championship

Olympic gold medalist Bart Conner, two-time U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone, and sideline reporter Lauren Sisler will serve as the commentary crew for the 2025 NCAA National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships. Semifinals will stream live at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on ESPN+ on Friday, April 18, with the championship televised live from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m., on ESPN2. All apparatus streams will be available on ESPN+ with natural sound from the Crisler Center.

Conner – a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated male American gymnast in history – is a longtime ESPN commentator and is returning to ESPN’s presentation of men’s gymnastics. Joining Conner is fellow U.S. Olympian Malone, who led the U.S. to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, ending a 16-year medal drought for the team. The 2025 championship will be Malone’s television commentary debut. Rounding out the team is Sisler, a longtime ESPN sideline reporter and former Rutgers gymnast, who is returning to NCAA Championship productions following a rotation on the Stream Team for the women’s championship in 2018.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session on ESPN+ to Saturday’s finals on ESPN2. Teams qualifying include five-time defending national champion Stanford, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Illinois, Ohio State, Air Force, California, Navy, Army West Point and William & Mary.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship

ESPN’s Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship focuses on the Women’s Gymnastics Championships for its final winter sports episode. Hosted by Roethlisberger and Raisman, Game On showcases some of the most compelling teams and gymnasts set to compete for a national title. The full episode is streaming now on ESPN+.

Among the stories featured:

Alyssa Roenigk reports how in the aftermath of a team gold medal and a scoring controversy which led to her being stripped of a bronze at the Paris Olympics, Jordan Chiles found solace, perfection, and joy competing for UCLA this season. The Bruins are seeded fifth in this year’s championship bracket.

Lisa Salters shares the story of LSU sophomore Konnor McClain, a key contributor for last year’s championship team. An Achilles injury she suffered later in 2024 put an end to her dream of competing in the Paris Olympics, but throughout McClain’s journey, she’s relied on an inner strength forged by an unbreakable bond with her father.

Last April, the two-time defending champion and top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners arrived in Fort Worth as the clear favorite to win the title. But in the semifinals, the Sooners uncharacteristically faltered, and for the first time in 12 years failed to reach the Championship meet. Oklahoma enters this champion as the number two overall seed. Coach K.J. Kindler and some of the top gymnasts for the Sooners discuss the disappointments of 2024, and the team’s focused approach to performing its best in 2025.

Alyssa Lang chronicles the history of the perfect ten and the impact it has had on gymnastics and the sports world at large.

In addition, Raisman provides analysis on the leading contenders to win individual championships in vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. Raisman also selects the gymnasts to watch for in the competition for the all-around title, as well as the four schools she expects to be competing in the finals.

ESPN Balance Beam Challenge

To celebrate the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships flipping into action on ABC, ESPN installed a full-size balance beam in New York City outside ESPN’s Seaport Studios on Pier 16. Everyday New Yorkers have the chance to try their best to stay on the beam, with an assist from an inflatable landing mat below. The goal? To illustrate how difficult it is to execute the incredible skills gymnasts perform every day.

ESPN commentator and three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman will appear on Live with Kelly and Mark this Thursday, April 17, to help Kelly Ripa attempt the challenge alongside Ripa’s husband and co-host Mark Consuelos in the show’s new Hudson Square studio. To watch Live with Kelly and Mark, check your local listings.

2025 NCAA GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS ON ESPN PLATFORMS