Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+: Live Coverage of The Chevron Championship, First LPGA Tour Major of 2025

Nearly 40 hours of coverage over four days begins Thursday, April 24, at 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Groups include 7 of world’s top 10 players; world No. 1 Korda, Ko, Vu, Hull, more

ESPN+ will stream live, exclusive coverage of The Chevron Championship, the LPGA Tour’s first major tournament of the 2025 season, with a live Featured Groups feed starting tomorrow, Thursday, April 24, at 9:15 a.m. ET, from The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Featured Groups at The Chevron Championship on ESPN+ will showcase seven of the top 10 players in the world , 14 major champions , and seven previous winners of The Chevron Championship, including defending champion and world No. 1 player Nelly Korda , world No. 3 and LPGA Tour Hall of Famer Lydia Ko , No. 4 Lylia Vu , Ruoning Yin (No. 6), Ayaka Furue (No. 7), Angel Yin (No. 9), and Charley Hull (No. 10).

across all four days of the tournament, ESPN+ will present from both the each day. Will Haskett will host Featured Groups coverage alongside lead analyst Ali Whitaker, with on-course reports and live player interviews from 2026 U.S. Solheim Cup Captain Angela Stanford, former LPGA Tour player Emma Talley and Hope Barnett.

Thursday, April 24

Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Angel Yin / Gaby Lopez / Madelene Sagstrom | 9:21 a.m. ET

Angel Yin – No. 9 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 2 in the Race to the CME Globe, two-time LPGA Tour winner

Gaby Lopez – Three-time LPGA Tour winner

Madelene Sagstrom – No. 29 world ranking, two-time LPGA Tour winner

Charley Hull / Linn Grant / Stacy Lewis | 9:32 a.m. ET

Charley Hull – No. 10 world ranking, two-time LPGA Tour winner

Linn Grant – LPGA Tour winner (2023 Dana Open)

Stacy Lewis – 13-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion, 2011 The Chevron Championship winner, two-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team Captain (2023, 2024), two-time LPGA Tour Rolex Player of the Year (2012, 2014)

Afternoon Wave

Ayaka Furue / Lydia Ko / Amy Yang | 2:21 p.m. ET

Ayaka Furue – No. 7 world ranking, No. 5 in the Race to the CME Globe, two-time LPGA Tour winner, major champion (2024 Evian Championship)

Lydia Ko – No. 3 world ranking, No. 6 in the Race to the CME Globe, 23-time LPGA Tour winner, three-time major champion, 2016 The Chevron Championship winner, three-time Olympic medalist (2016 Silver, 2020 Bronze, 2024 Gold), LPGA Tour Hall of Fame Member (2024), two-time LPGA Tour Rolex Player of the Year (2015, 2022), 2014 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year

Amy Yang – No. 16 world ranking, six-time LPGA Tour winner, major champion (2024 Women’s PGA Championship)

Lexi Thompson / Minjee Lee / Ruoning Yin | 2:32 p.m. ET

Lexi Thompson – 11-time LPGA Tour winner, 2014 The Chevron Championship winner

Friday, April 25

Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Sarah Schmelzel / Yealimi Noh / Lindy Duncan | 9:21 a.m. ET

Sarah Schmelzel – No. 26 in the Race to the CME Globe, 2024 U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

Yealimi Noh – No. 20 world ranking, No. 4 in the Race to the CME Globe, won 2025 Founders Cup for first career title on LPGA Tour

Lindy Duncan – No. 40 in the Race to the CME Globe

Anna Nordqvist / Leona Maguire / Ingrid Lindblad | 9:32 a.m. ET

Anna Nordqvist – Nine-time LPGA Tour winner, three-time major champion, 2026 European Solheim Cup Team Captain

Leona Maguire – Two-time LPGA Tour winner

Ingrid Lindblad – Won last week’s JM Eagle LA Championship for first career title on LPGA Tour

Afternoon Wave

Jin Young Ko / Yuka Saso / Brooke Henderson | 2:21 p.m. ET

Jin Young Ko – No. 11 world ranking, 15-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion, 2019 The Chevron Championship winner, two-time LPGA Tour Rolex Player of the Year (2019, 2021), 2018 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year

Yuka Saso – No. 24 world ranking, two-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion

Brooke Henderson – 13-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion

Nelly Korda / Lilia Vu / Patty Tavatanakit | 2:32 p.m. ET

Nelly Korda – No. 1 world ranking, No. 12 in the Race to the CME Globe, 15-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion, defending champion of The Chevron Championship, 2020 Olympian Gold Medalist, 2024 LPGA Tour Rolex Player of the Year

Lilia Vu – No. 4 world ranking, five-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion, 2023 The Chevron Championship winner, 2023 LPGA Tour Rolex Player of the Year

Patty Tavatanakit – No. 25 world ranking, two-time LPGA Tour winner, major champion (2021 The Chevron Championship), 2021 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ coverage of Saturday and Sunday rounds will be determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose Members now represent nearly 40 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. The LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 32 annual events across 12 countries for over 200 athletes, awarding total prize funds exceeding $129 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel.

LPGA Tour on ESPN+

The Chevron Championship on ESPN+ is part of a two-year agreement announced in November 2023 in which ESPN+ is presenting live featured group coverage of eight LPGA Tour tournaments through the 2025 season. The Chevron Championship is the first of three LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ this season.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

