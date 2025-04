Sunday’s Formula 1 Race Telecast Moved to ESPN

Sunday’s Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will now air on ESPN rather than on ESPN2 as was originally listed. The race telecast begins at 12:55 p.m. ET.

In addition, the pre-race Grand Prix Sunday program also will air on ESPN beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The rest of the weekend schedule remains the same as originally listed.

Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on ESPN Platforms

Session Date Start Time (ET) Platform Practice 1 Friday, April 18 9:25 AM ESPN2 Practice 2 12:55 PM ESPN2 F1 Show 3:10 PM ESPN3 Practice 3 Saturday, April 19 9:25 AM ESPN2 Qualifying Pre-Show 12:10 PM ESPN3 Qualifying 12:55 PM ESPNEWS / ESPN+ Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) Sunday, April 20 11:30 AM ESPN Race 12:55 PM ESPN Driver Tracker 12:55 PM ESPN+ Mixed On-Board Camera 12:55 PM ESPN+ Checkered Flag 3:00 PM ESPN3 Race (re-air) 7:00 PM ESPNEWS Race (re-air) 11:30 PM ESPNEWS

F1 Academy Saudi Arabia

Session Date Start Time (ET) Platform Practice Friday, April 18 7:05 AM ESPN+ Qualifying Friday, April 18 2:30 PM ESPN+ Race 1 Saturday, April 19 8:20 AM ESPN+ Race 2 Sunday, April 20 8:05 AM ESPN+

