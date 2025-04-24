The ‘ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend’ Heads Back to Baha Mar

The ‘ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend’ is back, returning through a collaboration between ESPN Experiences and Baha Mar, the Bahamas’ leading luxury resort.

Taking place Aug. 21-24, the ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend offers luxury experiences fit for fantasy football enthusiasts who want to take their league draft to the next level. Packages are now on sale at https://bahamar.com/draft/ starting at $1,850, with additional room nights available for an additional cost.

“We’re thrilled to welcome fans back to Baha Mar for year two of the ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar. “This is a one-of-a-kind, hands-on experience where guests connect directly with ESPN talent, celebrities and former players in an unforgettable setting. In collaboration with ESPN Experiences, we’ve created a fantasy draft weekend unlike anything else—immersive, intimate and unmatched.”

ESPN Fantasy Football experts Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay, Stephania Bell, and more will be on-site meeting with fans and offering draft insights and analysis up until the live draft on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates is also returning. Yates injured his shoulder at last year’s event and still looks back at it as an amazing experience.

Said Yates: “When I reflect on the time at Baha Mar, it goes down as three of the most enjoyable days I’ve recently experienced. On top of the incredible setting with world-class views and amenities, the people involved organizing it and the attendees were top notch. I can’t wait to meet more fantasy football-crazed people this summer and hopefully not wind up in the emergency room again.”

Returning from last year, leagues will have the opportunity to participate in a competitive “Draft Combine” to determine their league’s draft order. These activities include beach races, a football skills competition, slide races, and more. Other options include a day of golf at Baha Mar’s Jack Nicklaus Signature Royal Blue golf course, miniature golf at Mini Blue, a basketball combine, and a day of leisure by the pool or the resort’s Cable Beach. There will be a Draft Prep Cocktail Reception featuring ESPN Fantasy Football experts in the evening, breaking down draft strategies for the 2025-26 season.

On draft day, Saturday, Aug. 23, all leagues will have a final prep session called “2-Minute Drill” prior to the 3 p.m. ET live draft. The weekend will close with a Draft Celebration Party at Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House from 7-9 p.m. ET.

The full calendar of events include (all times ET):

Thursday, August 21

All Day: Arrivals

Evening: Welcome Party & VIP Cigar and Rum Tasting with ESPN Talent

Friday, August 22

Morning and Afternoon: Beach Combine Activities

Evening: Draft Prep Cocktail Reception & VIP Dinner with ESPN Talent

Saturday, August 23

Morning: VIP Draft Day Strategy Session

Afternoon and Evening: “2-Minute Drill” Final Pre-Draft Prep Session & ESPN Ultimate Draft Live

Evening: Draft Celebration Party

Sunday, August 24

All Day: Departures

This will be the fourth offering from ESPN Experiences, the ESPN brand that combines the thrill of sports with the adventures of travel through unique offerings only ESPN can provide like exclusive access to behind-the-scenes events, meet & greets with ESPN talent and more.

This experience follows successful launches of the ESPN Experiences Beyond the Rose and Take Me Out to the Ballparks tour offerings from 2024. In 2025, ESPN Experiences is also offering its Inside the Ropes experience, which is a trip to the PGA TOUR’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. Fans can visit experiences.espn.com for more information.