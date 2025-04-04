The GR8 Chase Continues Tonight with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals Hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ NHL Power Play

‘The GR8 Chase’ continues tonight, Friday, April 4, as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ NHL Power Play – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions.

Ovechkin now sits just three goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s 894 career goals, a feat once thought untouchable. As The Great 8 inches closer to immortality, ESPN continues to bring fans in-depth coverage, from live games to expert analysis on The Point, SportsCenter and beyond. ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan will continue following Ovi on location and updating viewers on the action for the remaining regular season Caps games.

On March 23, 1994, Gretzky cemented his legacy as the National Hockey League’s all-time leading goal scorer when he broke Gordie Howe’s record during an ESPN2 broadcast of a Kings-Canucks matchup, called by former ESPN NHL play-by-play voice Gary Thorne (1992-2004).

Remaining regular season Capitals games on ESPN platforms (all times ET):

Fri, April 4: 7 p.m. | Chicago Blackhawks at Capitals | ESPN+ NHL Power Play

Thu, April 10: 7:30 p.m. | Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes | ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

Sat, April 12: 12:30 p.m. | Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets | ABC, ESPN+

Sun, April 13: 6 p.m. | Columbus at Capitals | ESPN+ NHL Power Play

Tue, April 15: 8 p.m. | Capitals at New York Islanders | ESPN

Thu, April 17: 7 p.m. | Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins | ESPN

*Schedule may be subject to change

