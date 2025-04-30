Top Rank Presents Undisputed World Championship: Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas

ESPN+ is Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Inoue vs. Cardenas will be presented live this Sunday, May 4, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Japanese pound-for-pound icon Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed junior featherweight championship against San Antonio’s Ramon Cardenas.

Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) is 24-0 in world title fights and has captured undisputed championships in two weight classes, most recently at junior featherweight with knockouts of Stephen Fulton and Marlon Tapales. He’s also scored stoppage wins over future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire, Paul Butler, and Luis Nery, whom he knocked out in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome last May. Since last fighting in the U.S. in 2021, Inoue has emerged as boxing’s most dominant champion.

Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) rides a 14-fight winning streak into his first world title shot, highlighted by a breakout 2024 campaign that included stoppage wins over Israel Rodriguez Picazo and Eduardo Ramirez. Last month, he headlined in his hometown, rallying from a knockdown to outpoint previously unbeaten Bryan Acosta.

In the co-feature, Mexican star Rafael Espinoza will defend his WBO featherweight world title against Edward Vazquez.

Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) burst onto the world stage in December 2023, rallying from a knockdown to upset Robeisy Ramirez and win the WBO featherweight title in what was named ESPN’s Upset of the Year. He defended the belt twice in 2024, including a rematch stoppage of Ramirez in six rounds. Now, Espinoza looks to make his third title defense in a division once dominated by Mexican legends Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs), a native of Fort Worth, Texas, bounced back from a razor-thin split decision loss to future champion Raymond Ford in 2022 with a string of strong performances. He pushed then-unbeaten junior lightweight titleholder Joe Cordina to the brink in a close majority decision defeat in November 2023, earning respect on the world stage. Vazquez enters the bout riding momentum from back-to-back wins in 2024, including a fourth-round stoppage of Kenneth Taylor.

The action-packed undercard begins at 6:15 p.m. ET/ 3:15 p.m. PT live and exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.

