Touch-down in Titletown: ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Live from Green Bay with NFL Draft Coverage, Thursday and Friday

College GameDay live from the NFL Draft at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday on ESPN

College coaches and draftees join the show, including Abdul Carter (Penn State), Travis Hunter (Colorado), Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) and Cam Ward (Miami)

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns to the NFL Draft for the eighth season, live from Green Bay, Wis., beginning on Thursday, April 24, at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN). The special two-hour kick-off show, followed by ABC’s NFL Draft presentation featuring many of the GameDay cast at 8 p.m., will focus on the stories behind the players, offer exclusive interviews with coaches from across the college football world and red-carpet interviews with the draftees.

Friday’s one-hour GameDay begins at 5 p.m., ahead of the 7 p.m. ABC telecast.

This week marks the second time the premier pregame show will be live from Lambeau Field. GameDay made its first appearance in Green Bay on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, ahead of the LSU-Wisconsin season opener.

Host Rece Davis will lead both ESPN’s pregame show and ABC’s Draft presentation on Thursday and Friday, joined by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit – former Ohio State quarterback, Desmond Howard – Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan, 1992 NFL draftee and Super Bowl XXXI MVP with the Green Bay Packers, and Hall of Fame college football head coach, Nick Saban. GameDay reporter Jen Lada joins with coach interviews and college football insider Pete Thamel contributes the latest news and information to the GameDay broadcast.

In addition, NFL draft analyst Field Yates will join GameDay and ABC draft coverage for his second year along with college football analyst Joey Galloway. NFL Draft mainstay Laura Rutledge will be reporting live from the red carpet with draftee interviews and from the green room interviewing prospects’ families once their loved one is selected.

Pack-ing It All In

During Thursday’s telecast, Saban will reveal his All-Offense and All-Defense teams from the 2025 Draft class while Herbstreit will break down the quarterback class and Howard will dive into two-way superstar Travis Hunter’s play and prospects.

ESPN’s GameDay coverage will offer exclusive interviews with numerous head coaches from across the college football landscape. During Thursday’s telecast, Miami’s Mario Cristobal, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Penn State’s James Franklin will join the show with additional insights from coaches throughout the Draft.

During the duration of Thursday’s show, GameDay will have exclusive access to draftees as they enter on the red carpet. Rutledge will be posted up on site to take in the scene and speak with Draft prospects ahead of the main event, including: Arizona wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan; 2024 Maxwell and Doak Walker Award winning running back from Boise State, Ashton Jeanty; Penn State defensive end and 2024 unanimous All-American, Abdul Carter; 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and two-way player from Colorado Travis Hunter; and Miami quarterback and 2024 Davey O’Brien and Manning Award winner, Cam Ward.

