USA Water Polo to Present Live Coverage of 2025 NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championship on ESPNU & ESPN+

ESPN, in collaboration with USA Water Polo and the NCAA, is excited to once again present live coverage of the NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championship final in 2025. The biggest prize in college water polo will be decided at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, IN live on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Sunday, May 11 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Outside of the United States, water polo fans will be able to watch the telecast on ESPN networks and digital platforms in parts of Latin America including Mexico, Central America, Brazil & Spanish speaking South America plus the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, Netherlands, and Africa, and via the TSN+ direct-to-consumer streaming service in Canada.

The field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be announced on April 28 and features eight teams from around the country. Six conference champions from the Big West, CWPA, Golden Coast, MAAC, MPSF, and WWPA will make up the field alongside two teams selected at-large. UCLA won the title in 2024, their first since 2009, defeating California in Berkeley, CA.

Returning to call the final will be four-time Olympic medalist and Hall of Famer Brenda Villa (analyst) joined by Greg Mescall (play-by-play) poolside from Indy.

“The NCAA Championship final is the pinnacle of the college game and we are thrilled to once again collaborate with ESPN and the NCAA to present live coverage of the women’s title match this May. One of our top priorities at USA Water Polo is sport growth and to help shine a spotlight on Indianapolis, a community with a strong passion for aquatics, only helps further our goal to make the game a truly national sport. We hope you’ll join us in watching on the ESPN family of networks and we’re excited to see who can secure top honors in Indy!” said Jamie Davis, USA Water Polo CEO.

“I am excited that this year’s championship will be broadcast on ESPN in partnership with USA Water Polo. Having our championships broadcast on such a well-known network allows so many people the chance to see the best water polo players in the world compete for a NCAA championship. It makes a major impact on our sport. Myself and the committee are thankful for this partnership” said Ted Minnis, Harvard University Women’s Water Polo Head Coach NCAA National Committee Chair.

In April 2022, USA Water Polo, ESPN and the NCAA reached a new agreement that brought the NCAA Water Polo Championships back to national television for the first time in more than a decade. As part of a new wide-ranging agreement between the NCAA and ESPN, the men’s and women’s water polo championship will continue to be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks through 2029.

Quarterfinal and semifinal action will stream at NCAA.com. For more information on the NCAA Championship, visit https://www.ncaa.com/sports/waterpolo-women and be sure to follow USA Water Polo on social media (@USAWP) for updates on the matchup and broadcast coverage closer to the event.

About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 50,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 member clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S., fostering grass-roots expansion while providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials. For more information, visit www.usawaterpolo.org.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.