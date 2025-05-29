ACC Network Kicks Off the 2025 College Football Season with Three Straight Days of Action, Aug. 28-30

First Saturday of the new season features an ACCN quadruple-header

Appearances by No. 2 Clemson, No. 15 SMU, No. 22 Louisville and Bill Belichick-led North Carolina

ACC Network Primetime Football at SMU, Virginia Tech and Stanford during first three weeks

The countdown to kickoff for the 2025 college football season on ACC Network is officially underway, as the schedule of games across ESPN platforms for Weeks 1-3 of the new season was announced today. ACC Network will air 13 games over the opening weeks, showcasing 13 different conference teams and eight home openers.

Week 1 features three straight days of games beginning with an all-North Carolina showdown as NC State hosts East Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 28 (7 p.m. ET), while first-year Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert will lead the Demon Deacons for the first time against Kennesaw State on Friday, Aug. 29 (7 p.m.). The first college football Saturday of the season on ACCN features a quadruple-header as Pittsburgh, No. 22 in ESPN.com’s Way Too Early Top 25 Louisville and Virginia are all in action in home openers. The jam-packed day is capped off by No. 15 SMU hosting East Texas A&M in the first ACC Network Primetime Football game of the season (9 p.m.).

Week 2 is highlighted by a Saturday tripleheader featuring Florida State hosting East Texas A&M following the Seminoles’ season-opening game against Alabama, 2024 ACC champions and preseason No. 2 Clemson taking on Troy following the Tigers’ season-opening game against LSU, and Virginia Tech welcoming Vanderbilt in the Hokies’ home opener at Lane Stadium on ACC Network Primetime Football (7:30 p.m.).

Syracuse hosts Colgate at the JMA Wireless Dome to open Week 3 on Friday, Sep. 12 (7 p.m.), a week in which ACCN will showcase five games. Saturday’s quadruple-header features Virginia going head-to-head against in-state foe William & Mary (noon), North Carolina hosting Richmond in Bill Belichick’s ACCN debut, (3:30 p.m.), Virginia Tech playing host to Old Dominion (7 p.m.) and Stanford battling Boston College in the first conference game of the season on ACCN (10:30 p.m.).

In addition to the games slated for ACC Network, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) will stream an additional seven games (simulcast on ESPN+) in the opening three weeks, highlighted by No. 21 Miami matching up against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Sep 6 (7 p.m.).

Fans can get ready for the season with ACC Network’s lineup of original programming highlighting all 17 ACC programs. ACCN’s signature studio football show, ACC Huddle, showcased each team with dedicated spring football preview shows breaking down each team’s offseason, including key roster additions and subtractions, storylines and outlook for the 2025 season. Plus, ACC Huddle Special: Dabo Swinney & Bill Belichick, features the two coaching legends sitting down together with host Rece Davis for an extensive and wide-ranging conversation. The content is available via re-air on ACC Network all summer long and on demand on the ESPN App.

The ACC is coming off a 2024 season in which four teams finished the season with 10 or more overall wins for the first time in conference history and was one of just three conferences with multiple teams in the top 12 of the final CFP rankings.

Additional scheduling details, including commentator assignments for each game, will be announced later this summer.

ACC Football Weeks 1-3 on ACC Network