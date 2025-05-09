Change to ESPN Announcer Lineup for PGA Championship

Statement from Mike McQuade, ESPN Executive Vice President, Sports Production

“David Duval will be playing in a PGA TOUR Champions event next week and will not be joining our coverage of the PGA Championship. In his place, Andy North, Curtis Strange and Geoff Ogilvy will work in the analyst role with Scott Van Pelt in the 18th tower at various times during the four days. We wish David good luck in the tournament and hope to welcome him back for next year’s PGA Championship.”

Media contact: andy.hall@espn.com