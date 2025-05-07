ESPN to Present Every Game of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championships, May 7-26

First round games from campus sites May 10-11 on ESPN2 and ESPNU

Quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y. and Annapolis, Md., May 17-18 on ESPNU

Championship Weekend live from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. with semifinals on ESPN2 and title game on ESPN

All games streaming on ESPN+

New lacrosse episode of ESPN’s original content series, Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship premieres Thur., May 8 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins with opening round games Wednesday, May 7 and continues with eight first round games on Saturday and Sunday, totaling more than 20 hours of programming on ESPNU and ESPN2 throughout the weekend.

ESPN will televise every second of the tournament’s action across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+ with supporting studio coverage onsite in Foxborough, Mass. for the semifinals and championship game over Memorial Day Weekend.

Air Force plays at Robert Morris and Siena plays at UAlbany on Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. respectively on ESPN+ with two spots in the first round on the line.

The top eight seeded teams will host first round games this weekend, beginning with 8-seed North Carolina welcoming Atlantic 10 champion Richmond on Saturday (noon, ESPNU). Saturday’s first round schedule also includes 3-seed Princeton hosting CAA Champion Towson (2:30 p.m., ESPNU), 5-seed Penn State welcoming Patriot League champion Colgate (5 p.m., ESPNU) and 7-seed Duke taking on Big East Champion Georgetown (7:30 p.m., ESPNU).

Sunday’s action also begins at noon with 4-seed Ohio State facing off against two-time defending national champion Notre Dame (noon, ESPN2), followed 2-seed Maryland squaring off against the winner of Robert Morris/Air Force (2:30 p.m., ESPNU), ACC champion and 6-seed Syracuse hosting Harvard (5 p.m., ESPNU) and top-seeded Ivy League champion Cornell hosting the winner of UAlbany/Siena (7:30 p.m., ESPNU).

Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, in Hempstead, N.Y., and Annapolis, Md., respectively.

Four teams will advance to compete for a national title at Gillette Stadium over Memorial Day Weekend. The semifinals are set for Saturday, May 24 on ESPN2, with the national championship game airing live on ESPN at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 26. All games will also stream on ESPN+. 2025 marks the 31st consecutive year that ESPN has presented the NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship title game.

Commentators:

Play-by-play: Jay Alter , Drew Carter , Mike Corey , Chris Cotter and Anish Shroff

, , , and Analysts:

Paul Carcaterra: All-American and national champion at Syracuse Mark Dixon : Four-year letter-winner at Johns Hopkins Jules Heningburg : Two-time All-American and All-Big Ten selection while playing at Rutgers Quint Kessenich : National champion and two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie at Johns Hopkins Matt Ward : Three-time All-American, Tewaaraton Award winner and NCAA Champion at Virginia

Reporters : Dana Boyle and Morgan Uber

: and Cotter, Carcaterra and Uber announce quarterfinal action from Hempstead, Shroff , Kessenich and Boyle commentate games from Annapolis

and announce quarterfinal action from Hempstead, , and commentate games from Annapolis Shroff, Kessenich, Carcaterra and Boyle team up to call championship weekend from Gillette Stadium

and team up to call championship weekend from Gillette Stadium Cotter and Ward will be onsite providing studio analysis and interviews between the semifinal games and during halftime of the semis and championship game

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship will highlight the top stories in men’s lacrosse heading into the NCAA Championships. 14-time Sports Emmy Award-winning ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap and Carcaterra will serve as hosts, examining the tournament field, players to watch and the omnipresent connection between brothers and lacrosse.

Game On features include:

Gary Gait , the greatest lacrosse player in Syracuse history, took over as men’s head coach in 2021, hoping to return the program to its former glory. As Gait took on that challenge, he also had to cope with an accident which left his twin brother – and fellow Syracuse legend Paul – paralyzed.

, the greatest lacrosse player in Syracuse history, took over as men’s head coach in 2021, hoping to return the program to its former glory. As Gait took on that challenge, he also had to cope with an accident which left his twin brother – and fellow Syracuse legend Paul – paralyzed. Chris Kavanagh looks to cement his career and his family’s legacy at Notre Dame by winning a third straight national championship.

looks to cement his career and his family’s legacy at Notre Dame by winning a third straight national championship. As the NCAA Tournament approaches, the Maryland Terrapins have the most indispensable player at the most indispensable position on the field. Quint Kessenich explores goalie Logan McNaney’s six-year journey in College Park.

six-year journey in College Park. Cornell captain CJ Kirst is a First Team All-American, a Tewaaraton Award favorite, and as of April 26, the NCAA’s all-time leading goal scorer. His father Kyle, a goalie at Rutgers from 1988-1990, played a major role in developing all five of his sons to be Division I athletes. As Jeremy Schaap reports, when Kyle died suddenly in 2015 from a heart attack, the brothers relied on their mom, a tight community in Bernardsville, N.J., and the sport they love as sources of strength.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship premieres Thursday, May 8 at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 with same day streaming on ESPN+.

Additional details on ESPN’s Championship Weekend presentation will be announced later this month.

Click HERE for the full bracket.

2025 NCAA Men’s College Lacrosse Championships: