LALIGA, Bundesliga Title Race, English Women’s Super League and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend
LALIGA Matchday 34: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
League leaders and 2025 Copa del Rey winners FC Barcelona will seek to expand their four-point lead as the title race continues this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
- Saturday’s Valladolid vs. FC Barcelona at 3 p.m. ET will feature Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Sid Lowe (English) and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish).
ESPN FC (ESPN+) and Fuera de Juego (ESPN Deportes) will present pre- and post-game analysis.
- Commentary teams for Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo on Sunday at 8 a.m.: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson reporter Alex Kirkland (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Barak Fever and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish).
ESPN FC pre- and post-game analysis will stream on ESPN+.
LALIGA Matchday 34:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, May 2
|3 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, May 3
|8 a.m.
|Alaves vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Villarreal vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Valladolid vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, May 4
|8 a.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Sevilla vs. Leganes
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+
|Mon, May 5
|3 p.m.
|Girona vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 32: No. 5 RB Leipzig vs. No. 1 FC Bayern München on Saturday
Top-ranked FC Bayern München can clinch the team’s 34th Bundesliga title against fifth-ranked RB Leipzig on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.
- Commentary team: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson reporters Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger (English), and Kenneth Garay, Barak Fever (Spanish).
- ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will provide halftime and pre- and post-game analysis.
All matches in the 9:30 a.m. ET window will be available as part of the Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz whip-around programming exclusively on ESPN+.
Matchday 32 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, May 2
|2:30 p.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 3
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 4
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
English Women’s Super League: Three Top Four Teams on ESPN+ on Sunday
On Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, No. 3 Manchester United will face fourth-ranked Manchester City on ESPN+ at Old Trafford in Manchester. At 9:15 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur host first-ranked Chelsea in London rivalry on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Eredivisie – Matchday 31 on ESPN+
The best matchup of the weekend: No. 2 PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.
Matchday 31 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sat, May 3
|12:45 p.m.
|Heracles Almelo vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 4
|8:30 a.m.
|Go Ahead Eagles vs. AZ
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
– ### –