LALIGA, Bundesliga Title Race, English Women’s Super League and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Soccer

LALIGA, Bundesliga Title Race, English Women’s Super League and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno3 hours ago

LALIGA Matchday 34: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
League leaders and 2025 Copa del Rey winners FC Barcelona will seek to expand their four-point lead as the title race continues this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

  • Saturday’s Valladolid vs. FC Barcelona at 3 p.m. ET will feature Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Sid Lowe (English) and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish).
    ESPN FC (ESPN+) and Fuera de Juego (ESPN Deportes) will present pre- and post-game analysis.
  • Commentary teams for Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo on Sunday at 8 a.m.: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson reporter Alex Kirkland (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Barak Fever and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish).
    ESPN FC pre- and post-game analysis will stream on ESPN+.

LALIGA Matchday 34:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, May 2 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, May 3 8 a.m. Alaves vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Villarreal vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Valladolid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, May 4 8 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Sevilla vs. Leganes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Espanyol vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club ESPN+
Mon, May 5 3 p.m. Girona vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 32: No. 5 RB Leipzig vs. No. 1 FC Bayern München on Saturday
Top-ranked FC Bayern München can clinch the team’s 34th Bundesliga title against fifth-ranked RB Leipzig on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

  • Commentary team: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson reporters Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger (English), and Kenneth Garay, Barak Fever (Spanish).
  • ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will provide halftime and pre- and post-game analysis.

All matches in the 9:30 a.m. ET window will be available as part of the Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz whip-around programming exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 32 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, May 2 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+
Sat, May 3 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+
9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+
9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+
Sun, May 4 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+
11:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+
1:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+

* Subject to change

English Women’s Super League: Three Top Four Teams on ESPN+ on Sunday
On Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, No. 3 Manchester United will face fourth-ranked Manchester City on ESPN+ at Old Trafford in Manchester. At 9:15 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur host first-ranked Chelsea in London rivalry on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Eredivisie – Matchday 31 on ESPN+
The best matchup of the weekend: No. 2 PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 31 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform
Sat, May 3 12:45 p.m. Heracles Almelo vs. Feyenoord ESPN+
3 p.m. PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+
Sun, May 4 8:30 a.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. AZ ESPN+

* Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– ### –

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno3 hours ago
Photo of Christine Calcagno

Christine Calcagno

Back to top button