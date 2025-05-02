LALIGA, Bundesliga Title Race, English Women’s Super League and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA Matchday 34: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

League leaders and 2025 Copa del Rey winners FC Barcelona will seek to expand their four-point lead as the title race continues this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Saturday’s Valladolid vs. FC Barcelona at 3 p.m. ET will feature Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Sid Lowe (English) and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish).

ESPN FC (ESPN+) and Fuera de Juego (ESPN Deportes) will present pre- and post-game analysis.

Commentary teams for Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo on Sunday at 8 a.m.: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson reporter Alex Kirkland (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Barak Fever and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish).

ESPN FC pre- and post-game analysis will stream on ESPN+.

LALIGA Matchday 34 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, May 2 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, May 3 8 a.m. Alaves vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Villarreal vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Valladolid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, May 4 8 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Sevilla vs. Leganes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Espanyol vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club ESPN+ Mon, May 5 3 p.m. Girona vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 32: No. 5 RB Leipzig vs. No. 1 FC Bayern München on Saturday

Top-ranked FC Bayern München can clinch the team’s 34th Bundesliga title against fifth-ranked RB Leipzig on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Commentary team: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson reporters Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger (English), and Kenneth Garay, Barak Fever (Spanish).

ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will provide halftime and pre- and post-game analysis.

All matches in the 9:30 a.m. ET window will be available as part of the Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz whip-around programming exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 32 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, May 2 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ Sat, May 3 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ Sun, May 4 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+

* Subject to change

English Women’s Super League: Three Top Four Teams on ESPN+ on Sunday

On Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, No. 3 Manchester United will face fourth-ranked Manchester City on ESPN+ at Old Trafford in Manchester. At 9:15 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur host first-ranked Chelsea in London rivalry on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Eredivisie – Matchday 31 on ESPN+

The best matchup of the weekend: No. 2 PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 31 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat, May 3 12:45 p.m. Heracles Almelo vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 3 p.m. PSV vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+ Sun, May 4 8:30 a.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. AZ ESPN+

* Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

