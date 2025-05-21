PGA TOUR LIVE Exclusively on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of Charles Schwab Challenge
- Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, May 25
- Marquee, Featured Groups include world No. 1 Scheffler; Top 25 players Matsuyama, McNealy, Fleetwood, English, MacIntyre, Harman, Berger; Fan favorites: Bhatia, Fowler, Tom Kim, Spieth
Four-feed coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, May 25.
- Marquee and Featured Groups include world No. 1 and 2025 PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler and other top 25 players including world No. 7 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 11 Maverick McNealy, No. 14 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 17 Harris English who finished T2 at last week’s PGA Championship, No. 23 Robert MacIntyre, No. 24 Brian Harman, and No. 25 Daniel Berger.
- Also, three other players with top 10 finishes at Quail Hollow last week – Davis Riley (T2), T. Poston (T5), Si Woo Kim (T8) – as well as fan favorites Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, and more.
- The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes at Colonial: Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 16.
- ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.
|Day
|Start Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Thursday,
May 22
|8 a.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament field
|8:30
|Marquee Group
|
Jordan Spieth / Chris Kirk / Tommy Fleetwood
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Scottie Scheffler / Davis Riley / Daniel Berger
|8:45
|Featured Groups
|
Brian Harman / Hideki Matsuyama / Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak / Akshay Bhatia / Robert MacIntyre
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Harris English / J.T. Poston / Si Woo Kim
Rickie Fowler / Tom Kim / Keith Mitchell
|9 a.m.
|Featured Holes
|
Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 16 | Par 3
|4 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|Rickie Fowler / Tom Kim / Keith Mitchell
|Scottie Scheffler / Davis Riley / Daniel Berger
|Featured Holes
|No. 8 | Par 3
|No. 16 | Par 3
|Friday,
May 23
|8 a.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament field
|8:30 a.m.
|Featured Groups
|
Harris English / J.T. Poston / Si Woo Kim
Rickie Fowler / Tom Kim / Keith Mitchell
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Brian Harman / Hideki Matsuyama / Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak / Akshay Bhatia / Robert MacIntyre
|8:45 a.m.
|Marquee Group
|
Scottie Scheffler / Davis Riley / Daniel Berger
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Jordan Spieth / Chris Kirk / Tommy Fleetwood
|9 a.m.
|Featured Holes
|
Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 16 | Par 3
|4 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|Brian Harman / Hideki Matsuyama / Maverick McNealy
|Jordan Spieth / Chris Kirk / Thommy Fleetwood
|Featured Holes
|No. 8 | Par 3
|No. 16 | Par 3
First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+
Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.
All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.
