Sixth Signature Event on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Coverage of Truist Championship, Special ESPN BET Stream

Marquee and Featured groups include seven of the top 10 players in the world: 2025 Masters champion McIlroy, Schauffele, Morikawa, Thomas, Matsuyama, Hovland, McNealy

Also fan favorites: Bhatia, Clark, Fleetwood, Fowler, Spieth, Woodland, Min Woo Lee

TOUR’s sixth Signature Event of 2025 begins tomorrow on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET

Special ESPN BET stream includes live betting data, insights, analysis all four days

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Featuring one of the PGA TOUR’s strongest fields at its sixth Signature Event of 2025, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown, Penn., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Starting at 12 noon ET on Thursday and Friday, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will feature a special ESPN BET stream for two hours during all four days of Truist Championship.

Combining in-depth data from the TOUR’s ShotLink powered by CDW technology and odds generated by ESPN BET, the stream will focus on odds and wagers, providing fans with key stats, insights and live betting analysis throughout the coverage.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, May 8 11 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12 noon ESPN BET Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 12:15 p.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Rory McIlroy / Tommy Fleetwood Featured Groups Min Woo Lee / Maverick McNealy / Jordan Spieth Viktor Hovland / Wyndham Clark / Collin Morikawa 2 p.m. Featured Groups Viktor Hovland / Wynhdam Clark / Collin Morikawa Justin Thomas / Rory McIlroy / Tommy Fleetwood Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, May 9 11 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Groups Min Woo Lee / Maverick McNealy / Jordan Spieth Hideki Matsuyama / Xander Schauffele / Akshay Bhatia 11:15 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas / Tommy Fleetwood 12 noon ESPN BET Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 2 p.m. Featured Groups Hideki Matsuyama / Xander Schauffele / Akshay Bhatia ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Nick Taylor / Erik van Rooyen / J.J. Spaun Justin Thomas / Rory McIlroy / Tommy Fleetwood ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Andrew Novak / Rickie Fowler / Gary Woodland Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

The Truist Championship is the sixth of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR this season. The remaining Signature Events in 2025:

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1)

Travelers Championship (June 19-22)

ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is the result of a new multi-year agreement between the PGA TOUR and PENN Entertainment, the operator of ESPN BET, which designates ESPN BET as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.

Following the Truist Championship, ESPN BET will be part of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ at three more TOUR events in 2025, in addition to next week’s PGA Championship.

PGA Championship (May 15-18)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1)

Travelers Championship (June 19-22)

FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 7-10)

ESPN BET is an online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available in 20 U.S. markets.

PENN is committed to providing a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET offers comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on time, deposits, and wagering amounts. To learn more, visit espnbet.com/rg.

Must Be 21+. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

###