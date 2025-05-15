UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Morales

UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Morales

Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, May 17, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales, live from UFC APEX, May 17, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

  • In the main event, No. 8 Gilbert Burns takes on No. 12 Michael Morales in a pivotal welterweight contest. Burns (22-8), a former title challenger and a respected name in the division, looks to reaffirm his status amongst the best at 170 pounds with a commanding performance against a surging challenger. Morales (17-0), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum with a 5-0 start to his UFC career including a first-round finish of Neil Magny last August, looks to build on his impressive resume and add to his 13 career finishes in his first UFC main event.

Co-Main Event

  • Light heavyweights Rodolfo Bellato and Paul Craig meet in Saturday’s co-main event, as Craig makes his return to the 205-pound division. Bellato (12-2-1), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum unbeaten in his last five, looks to build on his success in his third Octagon appearance and second fight of the year. Craig (17-9-1), a UFC veteran and former Top 10 contender, aims to reestablish himself with a big performance in his light heavyweight comeback, following four fights at middleweight.

On the call

  • John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thur. 5/15 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes
Fri. 5/16 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPNEWS
5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Burns vs. Morales ESPN+
Sat. 5/17 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Morales (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish),
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Morales (Main Card)
10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Burns vs. Morales ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales
Co-Main Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig
Undercard Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos
Undercard Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Undercard Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa
4 p.m. Feature Gabe Green vs. Matheus Camilo
Undercard Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises
Undercard Yadier del Valle vs. Connor Matthews
Undercard Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa
Undercard Elise Reed vs. Denise Gomes
Undercard HyunSung Park vs. Carlos Hernandez
Undercard Luana Pinheiro vs. Tecia Pennington

