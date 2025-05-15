7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales, live from UFC APEX, May 17, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

In the main event, No. 8 Gilbert Burns takes on No. 12 Michael Morales in a pivotal welterweight contest. Burns (22-8), a former title challenger and a respected name in the division, looks to reaffirm his status amongst the best at 170 pounds with a commanding performance against a surging challenger. Morales (17-0), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum with a 5-0 start to his UFC career including a first-round finish of Neil Magny last August, looks to build on his impressive resume and add to his 13 career finishes in his first UFC main event.

Co-Main Event

Light heavyweights Rodolfo Bellato and Paul Craig meet in Saturday’s co-main event, as Craig makes his return to the 205-pound division. Bellato (12-2-1), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum unbeaten in his last five, looks to build on his success in his third Octagon appearance and second fight of the year. Craig (17-9-1), a UFC veteran and former Top 10 contender, aims to reestablish himself with a big performance in his light heavyweight comeback, following four fights at middleweight.

On the call

John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thur. 5/15 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 5/16 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Burns vs. Morales ESPN+ Sat. 5/17 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Morales (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish),

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Morales (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Burns vs. Morales ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Co-Main Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig Undercard Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos Undercard Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev Undercard Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa 4 p.m. Feature Gabe Green vs. Matheus Camilo Undercard Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises Undercard Yadier del Valle vs. Connor Matthews Undercard Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa Undercard Elise Reed vs. Denise Gomes Undercard HyunSung Park vs. Carlos Hernandez Undercard Luana Pinheiro vs. Tecia Pennington

