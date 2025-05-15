UFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Morales
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, May 17, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims
UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales, live from UFC APEX, May 17, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- In the main event, No. 8 Gilbert Burns takes on No. 12 Michael Morales in a pivotal welterweight contest. Burns (22-8), a former title challenger and a respected name in the division, looks to reaffirm his status amongst the best at 170 pounds with a commanding performance against a surging challenger. Morales (17-0), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum with a 5-0 start to his UFC career including a first-round finish of Neil Magny last August, looks to build on his impressive resume and add to his 13 career finishes in his first UFC main event.
Co-Main Event
- Light heavyweights Rodolfo Bellato and Paul Craig meet in Saturday’s co-main event, as Craig makes his return to the 205-pound division. Bellato (12-2-1), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum unbeaten in his last five, looks to build on his success in his third Octagon appearance and second fight of the year. Craig (17-9-1), a UFC veteran and former Top 10 contender, aims to reestablish himself with a big performance in his light heavyweight comeback, following four fights at middleweight.
On the call
- John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thur. 5/15
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri. 5/16
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPNEWS
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Burns vs. Morales
|ESPN+
|Sat. 5/17
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Morales (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish),
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Morales (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Burns vs. Morales
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 p.m.
|Main
|Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales
|Co-Main
|Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig
|Undercard
|Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos
|Undercard
|Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
|Undercard
|Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa
|4 p.m.
|Feature
|Gabe Green vs. Matheus Camilo
|Undercard
|Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises
|Undercard
|Yadier del Valle vs. Connor Matthews
|Undercard
|Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa
|Undercard
|Elise Reed vs. Denise Gomes
|Undercard
|HyunSung Park vs. Carlos Hernandez
|Undercard
|Luana Pinheiro vs. Tecia Pennington
-30-
