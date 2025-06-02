ESPN AppESPN DigitalESPN Fantasy
ESPN Digital & Social 2025: No. 1 in April
ESPN Digital & Social was once again No. 1 the U.S. Sports Category in April with 208.1 million unique users, reaching 74% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.
- The ESPN App remained No. 1 in April, reaching 28.6 million unique users, more than the next nine non-ESPN apps combined and five times its nearest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.
- The ESPN Fantasy App was also No. 1 among fantasy sports apps with 4.0 million unique users, up 15% YoY.
- For the 46th month in a row ESPN Social was 1 among sports properties, reaching 607 million engagements in April, more than 20 million per day.
###