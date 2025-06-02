ESPN Digital & Social 2025: No. 1 in April

ESPN Digital & Social was once again No. 1 the U.S. Sports Category in April with 208.1 million unique users, reaching 74% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The ESPN App remained No. 1 in April, reaching 28.6 million unique users, more than the next nine non-ESPN apps combined and five times its nearest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

in April, reaching 28.6 million unique users, and five times its nearest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category. The ESPN Fantasy App was also No. 1 among fantasy sports apps with 4.0 million unique users, up 15% YoY.

among fantasy sports apps with 4.0 million unique users, up 15% YoY. For the 46th month in a row ESPN Social was 1 among sports properties, reaching 607 million engagements in April, more than 20 million per day.

###