ESPN Major League Baseball Schedule Update: Chicago Cubs to Host Two Marquee Matchups in Early July

ESPN today announced updates to its 2025 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One and MLB on ESPN schedules. The Chicago Cubs will be featured in two key primetime matchups during the first week of July.

On Wednesday, July 2, José Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians will visit Kyle Tucker and the Chicago Cubs at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. On Sunday, July 6, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will face Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Field in a special Sunday Night Baseball doubleheader opener. The game will air at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The second game of the July 6 doubleheader will feature Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers visiting Fernando Tatís Jr. and the San Diego Padres, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One is available live on ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN App. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the July 6 broadcast with a one-hour pregame show starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

For more information on ESPN’s MLB schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30-

ESPN Media Contacts: ben.cafardo@espn.com; alex.feuz@espn.com