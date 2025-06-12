ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Coverage: Semifinals Schedule
Semifinals Begin Thursday, June 12, with Welterweights & Featherweights
Two Additional Semifinals Dates Feature: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights (June 20); Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights (June 27)
ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 PFL World Tournament continues Thursday, June 12, with the start of Semifinals action from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, continuing June 20 (Wichita) and June 27 (Chicago). All main cards will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with the early cards on ESPN+.
These win-and-you’re-in Semifinals bouts are the last stop on the way to the 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals, beginning August 1 on ESPN platforms.
Additional details on ESPN’s coverage of the PFL World Tournament Finals will be available soon.
ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Semifinals Coverage
Fights subject to change
June 12: Welterweights & Featherweights
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|11 p.m.
|Feature
|Jason Jackson vs. Thad Jean
|Welterweight
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|9
|Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga
|Featherweight
|8
|Logan Storley vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
|Welterweight
|7
|Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Taekyun Kim
|Featherweight
|8:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Jeremy Kennedy vs. Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|ESPN+
|5
|Magomed Umalatov vs. Anthony Ivy
|Welterweight
|4
|Joseph Luciano vs. Sarek Shields
|Welterweight
|3
|Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Kendly St. Louis
|Welterweight
|2
|Alexei Pergande vs. Mike Bardsley
|Featherweight
|1
|Jason Danner vs. Nathan Gilmore
|Bantamweight
June 20: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|9:00 PM
|Feature
|Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|12
|Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana
|Women’s Flyweight
|11
|Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan
|Lightweight
|10
|Justin Wetzell vs. Mando Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|5:00 PM
|Feature
|Marcirley Alves vs. Jake Hadley
|Bantamweight
|ESPN+
|8
|Brent Primus vs. Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|7
|Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Jena Bishop
|Women’s Flyweight
|6
|Magomed Magomedov vs. Savarjon Khamidov
|Bantamweight
|5
|Antonio Caruso vs. Vinicius Cenci
|Lightweight
|4
|Darragh Kelly vs. Chuka Willis
|Lightweight
|3
|Matheus Mattos vs. Lazard Dayron
|Bantamweight
|2
|Saray Orozco vs. Ilara Joanne
|Women’s Flyweight
|1
|Alan Dominguez vs. Nick Meck
|Welterweight
June 27: Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|10:30 PM
|Feature
|Fabian Edwards vs. Josh Silveira
|Middleweight
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|9
|Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|7
|Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery
|Middleweight
|6
|Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell
|Light Heavyweight
|8:00 PM
|Feature
|Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexandr Romanov
|Heavyweight
|ESPN+
|4
|Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs
|Lightgweight
|3
|Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Oleg Popov
|Heavyweight
|2
|Rafael Xavier vs. Karl Albrektsson
|Light Heavyweight
|1
|Jordan Newman vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: ardi.r.dwornik@espn.com | Michael Skarka: michael.skarka@espn.com