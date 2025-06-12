ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Coverage: Semifinals Schedule

Semifinals Begin Thursday, June 12, with Welterweights & Featherweights

Two Additional Semifinals Dates Feature: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights (June 20); Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights (June 27)

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 PFL World Tournament continues Thursday, June 12, with the start of Semifinals action from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, continuing June 20 (Wichita) and June 27 (Chicago). All main cards will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with the early cards on ESPN+.

These win-and-you’re-in Semifinals bouts are the last stop on the way to the 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals, beginning August 1 on ESPN platforms.

Additional details on ESPN’s coverage of the PFL World Tournament Finals will be available soon.

ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Semifinals Coverage

Fights subject to change

June 12: Welterweights & Featherweights

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 11 p.m. Feature Jason Jackson vs. Thad Jean Welterweight ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 9 Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga Featherweight 8 Logan Storley vs. Masayuki Kikuiri Welterweight 7 Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Taekyun Kim Featherweight 8:30 p.m. Feature Jeremy Kennedy vs. Adam Borics Featherweight ESPN+ 5 Magomed Umalatov vs. Anthony Ivy Welterweight 4 Joseph Luciano vs. Sarek Shields Welterweight 3 Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Kendly St. Louis Welterweight 2 Alexei Pergande vs. Mike Bardsley Featherweight 1 Jason Danner vs. Nathan Gilmore Bantamweight

June 20: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 9:00 PM Feature Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee Lightweight ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 12 Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana Women’s Flyweight 11 Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan Lightweight 10 Justin Wetzell vs. Mando Gutierrez Bantamweight 5:00 PM Feature Marcirley Alves vs. Jake Hadley Bantamweight ESPN+ 8 Brent Primus vs. Alfie Davis Lightweight 7 Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Jena Bishop Women’s Flyweight 6 Magomed Magomedov vs. Savarjon Khamidov Bantamweight 5 Antonio Caruso vs. Vinicius Cenci Lightweight 4 Darragh Kelly vs. Chuka Willis Lightweight 3 Matheus Mattos vs. Lazard Dayron Bantamweight 2 Saray Orozco vs. Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 1 Alan Dominguez vs. Nick Meck Welterweight

June 27: Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 10:30 PM Feature Fabian Edwards vs. Josh Silveira Middleweight ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 9 Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley Light Heavyweight 8 Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 7 Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery Middleweight 6 Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell Light Heavyweight 8:00 PM Feature Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight ESPN+ 4 Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs Lightgweight 3 Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Oleg Popov Heavyweight 2 Rafael Xavier vs. Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 1 Jordan Newman vs. Khalid Murtazaliev Middleweight

