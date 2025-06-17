Fanatics Fest: All Access set to air July 7 at 9pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN is bringing fans an exclusive inside look at Fanatics Fest, the world’s largest arena for sports, collecting, and culture, with Fanatics Fest: All Access, premiering July 7 at 9pm ET on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+ immediately following its linear debut. Produced by OBB Pictures, the film and TV division of OBB Media, the special takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the highly anticipated three-day event, held June 20–22 in New York City, capturing the biggest moments through the eyes of six iconic athletes and fans.

Fanatics Fest, which launched in 2024, is an immersive, interactive festival where fans come together to celebrate their passions and gain exposure into new areas of the sports and collecting ecosystem. It is the world’s first truly immersive sports fan festival which features the top sports properties and the largest selection of athletes all under one roof. The inaugural event hosted more than 70,000 fans over three days and took over social media with everything from an impromptu Travis Scott concert to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul press conference.

ESPN’s signature morning show First Take was in attendance during last year’s inaugural Fanatics Fest. Hosted by Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, the show will once again broadcast live from the event at 10 a.m. ET on June 20. Guests will be announced closer to the show date.

“Fanatics Fest is where sports, fandom, and culture collide—and that’s exactly the kind of space where ESPN storytelling thrives,” said Brian Lockhart, SVP of Original Content, ESPN. “From surprise performances to one-of-a-kind athlete moments, this event captures the full spectrum of what it means to be a fan today. With Fanatics Fest: All Access, we’re excited to bring that energy to audiences everywhere, offering an inside look at an unforgettable weekend that pushes the boundaries of live sports experiences.”

“Fanatics Fest is the sports fan’s ultimate dream, and the perfect project for OBB to partner on, combining an amazing live event, the biggest brands in sports, and an exciting storytelling opportunity,” said Michael D. Ratner, Founder & CEO of OBB Media. “When we joined Fanatics Fest we knew we wanted to figure out how to bring this ultimate fan experience to the fans who couldn’t be there, and with our partners at ESPN, that’s exactly what Fanatics Fest: All Access will do.”

Fanatics Fest: All Access is executive produced by OBB’s Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg and Simone Spira, with Andria Parides serving as executive producer and showrunner, and Manny Gutierrez directing.

