PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Coverage of Rocket Classic in Detroit
- Marquee and Featured groups include 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain Bradley, defending champion Davis, 2023 Rocket Classic winner Fowler; Top 30 players Morikawa, Matsuyama, Griffin, Cantlay, Clark
- Also fan favorites Bhatia, Fitzpatrick, Homa, Kim, Knapp, Woodland
- Live, four-feed coverage starts Thursday, June 26, at 6:45 a.m. ET
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues its summer schedule this week with four streams covering the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, all exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Coverage begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, June 29.
- Marquee and Featured groups include 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley, who moved up 14 spots to world No. 7 after winning last week’s Travelers Championship for the second time in three years, and other top 30 players including world No. 5 Collin Morikawa, No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 17 Ben Griffin, No. 20 Patrick Cantlay, and No. 29 Wyndham Clark.
- Also, defending champion Cam Davis, who also won the Rocket Classic in 2021, and fan favorites Akshay Bhatia, 2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, 2023 Rocket Classic winner Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Jake Knapp, and Gary Woodland.
- The Featured Holes stream will showcase Detroit Golf Club’s par-3 Nos. 5, 11 and 15, as well as the par-5 17th.
- ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.
|Day
|Start Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Thursday,
June 26
|6:45 a.m.
|Main Feed
|
Best action across the tournament field
|7 a.m.
|Featured Holes
|
Nos. 5, 11, 15 | Par 3
No. 17 | Par 5
|7:15 a.m.
|Marquee Group
|
Keegan Bradley / Collin Morikawa / Patrick Cantlay
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Ben Griffin / Hideki Matsuyama / Max Homa
|Featured Groups
|
Cam Davis / Min Woo Lee / Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler / Akshay Bhatia / Matt Fitzpatrick
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Stephan Jaeger / Jake Knapp / Tom Kim
Gary Woodland / Austin Eckroat / Cameron Young
|3 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|Ben Griffin / Hideki Matsuyama / Max Homa
|Gary Woodland / Austin Eckroat / Cameron Young
|Featured Holes
|No. 15 | Par 3
|No. 17 | Par 5
|Friday,
June 27
|6:45 a.m.
|Main Feed
|
Best action across the tournament field
|7 a.m.
|Featured Holes
|
Nos. 5, 11, 15 | Par 3
No. 17 | Par 5
|7:15 a.m.
|Marquee Group
|
Ben Griffin / Hideki Matsuyama / Max Homa
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Keegan Bradley / Collin Morikawa / Patrick Cantlay
|Featured Groups
|
Stephan Jaeger / Jake Knapp / Tom Kim
Gary Woodland / Austin Eckroat / Cameron Young
ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Cam Davis / Min Woo Lee / Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler / Akshay Bhatia / Matt Fitzpatrick
|3 p.m.
|Featured Groups
|Rickie Fowler / Akshay Bhatia / Matt Fitzpatrick
|Cam Davis / Min Woo Lee / Wyndham Clark
|Featured Holes
|No. 15 | Par 3
|No. 17 | Par 5
First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+
Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.
All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.
About PGA TOUR
By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.
The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.
Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit
