PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Coverage of Rocket Classic in Detroit

Marquee and Featured groups include 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain Bradley, defending champion Davis, 2023 Rocket Classic winner Fowler; Top 30 players Morikawa, Matsuyama, Griffin, Cantlay, Clark

Also fan favorites Bhatia, Fitzpatrick, Homa, Kim, Knapp, Woodland

Live, four-feed coverage starts Thursday, June 26, at 6:45 a.m. ET

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues its summer schedule this week with four streams covering the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, all exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 26 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 11, 15 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 5 7:15 a.m. Marquee Group Keegan Bradley / Collin Morikawa / Patrick Cantlay ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Ben Griffin / Hideki Matsuyama / Max Homa Featured Groups Cam Davis / Min Woo Lee / Wyndham Clark Rickie Fowler / Akshay Bhatia / Matt Fitzpatrick ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Stephan Jaeger / Jake Knapp / Tom Kim Gary Woodland / Austin Eckroat / Cameron Young 3 p.m. Featured Groups Ben Griffin / Hideki Matsuyama / Max Homa Gary Woodland / Austin Eckroat / Cameron Young Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 5 Friday, June 27 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 11, 15 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 5 7:15 a.m. Marquee Group Ben Griffin / Hideki Matsuyama / Max Homa ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Keegan Bradley / Collin Morikawa / Patrick Cantlay Featured Groups Stephan Jaeger / Jake Knapp / Tom Kim Gary Woodland / Austin Eckroat / Cameron Young ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Cam Davis / Min Woo Lee / Wyndham Clark Rickie Fowler / Akshay Bhatia / Matt Fitzpatrick 3 p.m. Featured Groups Rickie Fowler / Akshay Bhatia / Matt Fitzpatrick Cam Davis / Min Woo Lee / Wyndham Clark Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 5

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

