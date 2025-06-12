UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Usman vs. Buckley
Live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta: Saturday, June 14 on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
10 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
7 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC action returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, June 14. The main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 10 p.m. ET, with ESPN Deportes joining in progress at 11 p.m. The prelims will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.
Main Event:
- Top-ranked welterweights Kamaru Usman (20-4) and Joaquin Buckley (21-6) collide in a pivotal main event with major implications for the 170-pound division. Former champion Usman, currently ranked No. 5, returns to his natural weight class for the first time since 2022, aiming to reassert himself as a top contender after a short-notice loss at middleweight last fall. No. 7-ranked Buckley, unbeaten since moving down to welterweight, enters on a six-fight winning streak highlighted by a TKO victory over Colby Covington in December.
Co-Main Event:
- Flyweight contenders Rose Namajunas (14-7) and Miranda Maverick (17-5) meet in the co-main event. Namajunas, a former two-time strawweight champion, was active in 2024 with wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez before falling short against Erin Blanchfield in November. Maverick enters on a four-fight winning streak after a productive campaign last year, including victories over Andrea Lee and Jamey-Lyn Horth. With both fighters looking to break through in a shifting 125-pound division, this bout marks a key moment in their respective climbs toward contention.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:
On the call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Thurs. 6/12
|8 p.m.
|Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri. 6/13
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Usman vs. Buckley
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPN2
|Sat. 6/14
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Usman vs. Buckley (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish),
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Usman vs. Buckley (Main Card)
|ESPN, ESPN+,
ESPN Deportes*,
SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|1 a.m.**
|UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Usman vs. Buckley
|ESPN+
*ESPN Deportes will join the main card in progress at 11 p.m.
**Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
|Co-Main
|Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
|Undercard
|Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
|Undercard
|Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos
|Undercard
|Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage
|Undercard
|Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
|7 p.m.
|Feature
|Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
|Undercard
|Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
|Undercard
|Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho
|Undercard
|Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
|Undercard
|Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman
|Undercard
|Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa
|Undercard
|Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopolous
-30-