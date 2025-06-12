UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Usman vs. Buckley

10 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

7 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC action returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, June 14. The main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 10 p.m. ET, with ESPN Deportes joining in progress at 11 p.m. The prelims will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event:

Top-ranked welterweights Kamaru Usman (20-4) and Joaquin Buckley (21-6) collide in a pivotal main event with major implications for the 170-pound division. Former champion Usman, currently ranked No. 5, returns to his natural weight class for the first time since 2022, aiming to reassert himself as a top contender after a short-notice loss at middleweight last fall. No. 7-ranked Buckley, unbeaten since moving down to welterweight, enters on a six-fight winning streak highlighted by a TKO victory over Colby Covington in December.

Co-Main Event:

Flyweight contenders Rose Namajunas (14-7) and Miranda Maverick (17-5) meet in the co-main event. Namajunas, a former two-time strawweight champion, was active in 2024 with wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez before falling short against Erin Blanchfield in November. Maverick enters on a four-fight winning streak after a productive campaign last year, including victories over Andrea Lee and Jamey-Lyn Horth. With both fighters looking to break through in a shifting 125-pound division, this bout marks a key moment in their respective climbs toward contention.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Thurs. 6/12 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 6/13 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Usman vs. Buckley ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 Sat. 6/14 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Usman vs. Buckley (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish),

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Usman vs. Buckley (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN+,

ESPN Deportes*,

SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 1 a.m.** UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Usman vs. Buckley ESPN+

*ESPN Deportes will join the main card in progress at 11 p.m.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

10 p.m. Main Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley Co-Main Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick Undercard Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski Undercard Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos Undercard Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage Undercard Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy 7 p.m. Feature Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato Undercard Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee Undercard Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho Undercard Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa Undercard Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman Undercard Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa Undercard Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopolous

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-