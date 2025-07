ACC Network To Spotlight All 17 ACC Football Programs with Fifth Annual ACC Football Road Trip Series, Beginning Monday, July 28

60-minute episodes from all 17 ACC campuses air in primetime each weekday through Aug. 19

For the fifth consecutive summer, ACC Network’s ACC Football Road Trip series will give fans inside access to each ACC football program with dedicated 60-minute episodes in advance of the college football season. Beginning Monday, July 28, ACCN will embark on a three-week, 17-school road trip, with episodes airing in primetime each weekday through Tue., Aug. 19 from a different ACC campus.

Using a rotating cast of ACC Network’s deep commentator roster, the Road Trip series will preview each team’s upcoming season and include exclusive interviews with head coaches and athletes, while showcasing unique aspects of the football program.

Each episode premieres at 7 p.m. ET, excluding the Stanford episode, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET.

ACCN and ESPN anchors and analysts scheduled to participate in the ACC Football Road Trip include Steve Addazio, Andrea Adelson, Dana Boyle, Max Browne, Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Marilyn Payne, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal, Ashley Stroehlein, Taylor Tannebaum and Justin Walters.

Further ACC Network programming in advance of the 2025 college football season will be announced in the coming weeks.

2025 ACC Football Road Trip Schedule: