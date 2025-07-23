ESPN Celebrates the NFL’s Past and Present: Coverage of Training Camp: Back Together Weekend to Include Special Editions of NFL Live, SportsCenter; Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Airs for 30th Year on ESPN

NFL Live: Back Together Weekend to Air on ESPN and ABC, Saturday, July 26

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on ESPN, Saturday, August 2

SportsCenter “50 States in 50 Days” Visits Two Training Camps (July 25 & 27); The Pat McAfee Show (July 31) Live from Canton Ahead of Enshrinement Weekend



With NFL training camps underway, ESPN is ramping up its NFL preseason coverage with its annual Back Together Weekend programming. This year, ESPN will offer seven dedicated hours to the tentpole weekend with two editions of NFL Live: Back Together Weekend on Saturday, July 26 (9-Noon ET, ESPN and 1-3 p.m., ABC) and special SportsCenter editions bookending the weekend, live from Packers’ camp on Friday (Noon, ESPN) and Commanders’ camp on Sunday (7 a.m., ESPN).

Then, coinciding with the conclusion of the first full week of NFL training camp, ESPN will air the Class of 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, on Saturday, Aug. 2 (1-3 p.m.). This year’s honorees include Eric Allen (CB), Jared Allen (DE), Antonio Gates (TE), and Sterling Sharpe Sr. (WR). The ceremony marks ESPN’s 30th consecutive year broadcasting the meaningful event, dating back to 1995. Kevin Negandhi and Louis Riddick will once again anchor the coverage, with Eric Woodyard, ESPN NFL Nation Lions reporter, providing coverage across ESPN.com.

In between the two events, ESPN studio shows will provide extensive coverage of training camps, including a special live edition of The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, July 31 (Noon–2 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+). Broadcasting live from the steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Pat McAfee and his crew will temporarily trade in the ThunderDome for the historic Rotunda Dome, in front of a crowd of fans.

NFL Analysts and Reporters Come Back Together for Official Start of Training Camp

Laura Rutledge will be joined by Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Adam Schefter and Field Yates for the Saturday morning edition of NFL Live: Back Together Weekend in-studio in Bristol, Conn. For the afternoon edition on ABC, Tim Hasselbeck will fill in for Orlovsky. On SportsCenter, Shae Cornette will be live from Wisconsin (Packers) and Jay Harris and Hannah Storm will be stationed in Virginia (Commanders). Both editions of SportsCenter are part of ESPN’s cross-country tour, dubbed “50 States in 50 Days,” where SportsCenter and its anchors are coming directly to fans across America throughout the summer.

ESPN NFL reporters will be dispersed across the country, with various NFL Nation reporters also scheduled to join NFL Live and SportsCenter, including:

Courtney Cronin – Bears

– Bears Jenna Laine – Buccaneers

– Buccaneers Kimberley A. Martin – Jets

– Jets Jeff Darlington – Dolphins

– Dolphins Jeremy Fowler – Browns

– Browns Alaina Getzenberg – Bills

– Bills Sal Paolantonio – Eagles

– Eagles Jordan Raanan – Giants

– Giants Mike Reiss – Patriots

– Patriots Rob Demovsky – Packers

– Packers Turron Davenport – Titans

– Titans Brooke Pryor – Steelers

– Steelers Lindsey Thiry – Cowboys

All 32 NFL Nation reporters will contribute to ESPN.com’s comprehensive training camp coverage throughout the weekend.

For the latest NFL on ESPN updates, visit the ESPN Press Room.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming this Fall.

This fall, for the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.