ESPN Exclusively Presents 2025 PLL Lexus All-Star Weekend, July 4-5 in Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN will exclusively present all events from the 2025 PLL Lexus All-Star Weekend this Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5, live from KPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Drew Carter will handle play-by-play for all three events with Sheehan Stanwick-Burch as analyst for the PLL Skills Competition and WLL All-Star Game and reporting for the PLL All-Star Game, and Jules Henningburg as analyst for the PLL All-Star Game and reporting for the All-Star Skills Competition.

The 2025 PLL Lexus All-Star Weekend will feature an All-Star Game and Skills Challenges between Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. For the first time, the PLL will host the Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League All-Star Game on Friday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+, featuring standout players from the WLL’s Championship Series and the best women’s professional lacrosse players in the world in a new 10-on-10 field lacrosse format.

As part of ESPN’s SportsCenter “50 States in 50 Days” initiative, SportsCenter will also be live from KPKC Stadium on Saturday, July 5 at 11 a.m. CT, with Christine Williamson on-site hosting.

The weekend begins with the All-Star Skills Competition on Friday at 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+, featuring Goalie Wars, Accuracy Challenge, Fastest Shot and Lacrosse Relay.

Super Slo Mo cameras in the goals will be utilized throughout the telecasts, along with radar guns to track shot speed.

Day Time (ET) Event & Commentators Platform(s) Friday, July 4 6:15 p.m. 2025 PLL All-Star Skills Competition Drew Carter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Jules Henningburg ESPN+ 8 p.m. 2025 WLL All-Star Game: Team Izzy vs. Team North Drew Carter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch ESPN2, ESPN+ Saturday, July 5 12 p.m. SportsCenter’s “50 States in 50 Days” Initiative Christine Williamson ESPN 1 p.m. 2025 PLL All-Star Game: East vs. West Drew Carter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Jules Henningburg ESPN, ESPN+

