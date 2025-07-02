ESPN Original Series The Fight Life Returns for Season Two on July 7

Featuring: Keyshawn Davis, Mikaela Mayer, Jared Anderson, Jaime Munguia, Abdullah Mason & Emiliano Vargas

The ESPN Original Series, The Fight Life, returns for its second season on Monday, July 7, following its debut season last fall.

Where to watch

New episodes will be available to watch on demand on ESPN+, beginning July 7. After each episode’s debut, The Fight Life will also air across ESPN’s linear platforms (check local listings).

Watch The Fight Life season two trailer.

Also, check out all of season one now on ESPN+, featuring Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez and Josh Taylor.

Series description

The ESPN Original Series, The Fight Life, returns for season two, chronicling a year in the world of Top Rank through the journey of six of boxing’s brightest stars: Keyshawn Davis, Mikaela Mayer, Jared Anderson, Jaime Munguia, Abdullah Mason and Emiliano Vargas.

The series follows each fighter as they prepare for career-defining fights while navigating the pressures and immeasurable rewards that come with The Fight Life.

The Fight Life is produced by ESPN in association with Words + Pictures and Top Rank.

Episode descriptions & dates (subject to change)

Episode 1 – Keyshawn Davis: Legacy Begins (July 7): Riding a meteoric rise through the professional ranks, undefeated lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis faces the most pivotal fight of his young career when he battles Gustavo Lemos. A victory will all but guarantee Davis a world title shot, but on the eve of the fight, the bout’s status is called into question.

Episode 2 – Mikaela Mayer: Road to Redemption (July 8): After suffering defeats in her last two title fights, Mikaela Mayer faces what could be her final shot at a belt against reigning WBO welterweight world champion, Sandy Ryan. Tensions rise as personal feuds play out, and a pre-fight incident brings the drama to a boiling point. With her career clock ticking, Mayer must prove she still has what it takes.

Episode 3 – Jared Anderson: The Weight of Greatness (July 9): Jared Anderson was once considered the next great American heavyweight and the heir to Tyson Fury’s throne. A series of driving arrests and a knockout loss have left his future in doubt. When Anderson finds himself at the bottom of a fight card, his lackluster performance leaves many wondering if he will ever fulfill his potential.

Episode 4 – Jaime Munguia: Tijuana Warrior (July 10): Many expertsconsidered Jaime Munguia to be Tijuana’s next great champion after an impressive performance in a loss to Canelo Alvarez. However, the wear and tear of an already long career has left some wondering if the Mexican star’s best days are behind him. Munguia returns home for a stadium homecoming against massive underdog Bruno Surace intent on making a statement.