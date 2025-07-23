ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Schedule Update: Chicago Cubs Visit St. Louis Cardinals as Historic Rivalry Continues August 10

One of Major League Baseball’s historic rivalries continues as the Chicago Cubs and Pete Crow-Armstrong visit the St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan on the August 10 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One.

Sunday Night Baseball starts at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown generally precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with a one-hour pregame show beginning at 6 p.m.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, calls the action with analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney.

Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN is averaging 1.71 million viewers in 2025, making it the most-watched season of the franchise in eight years, since 2017, according to Nielsen. Viewership is up six percent from 2024.

On deck: the Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox tonight – Wednesday, July 23 – at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Additionally, the New York Mets visit the San Francisco Giants on the July 27 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. For the updated schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: ben.cafardo@espn.com; alex.feuz@espn.com.