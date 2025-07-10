ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Schedule Update: New York Mets to Visit San Francisco Giants on July 27

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One schedule. On July 27, the New York Mets will visit the San Francisco Giants at 7 p.m. ET.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will call the action with analyst Eduardo Pérez, analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone and reporter Buster Olney.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One is available live on ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show, starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

On deck: ESPN will nationally televise the 2025 MLB Draft Presented by Nike on Sunday, July 13, at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 14, at 8 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. Audio for both the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and the 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be nationally available on ESPN Radio. All events are part of the 2025 MLB All-Star festivities.

