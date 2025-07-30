ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Coverage: Finals Schedule
Finals Begin Friday, August 1, with Welterweights & Featherweights
PFL World Tournament Culminates with Two Additional Dates: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights (Aug. 15); Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights (Aug. 21)
ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 PFL World Tournament culminates with Finals action for all eight divisions across three dates, beginning Friday, Aug. 1 from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., followed by Aug. 15 (Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.) and Aug. 21 (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.).
All main cards will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with the early cards on ESPN+.
After successfully completing the first two rounds of the new, “one shot” single-elimination PFL World Tournament format, it all comes down to one more fight. The winners will be crowned as PFL World Tournament Champions and earn their share of over $20 million in prize money.
ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals Coverage
Fights subject to change
August 1: Welterweights & Featherweights
6:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 9 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|9 p.m.
|Feature
|Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8
|Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
|Featherweight
|7
|Asael Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu
|Featherweight
|6
|Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset
|Middleweight
|6:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio
|Catchweight
|ESPN+
|4
|Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll
|Lightweight
|3
|Nathan Kelly vs. Fred Dupras
|Featherweight
|2
|Sarek Shields vs. Nick Meck
|Welterweight
|1
|Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo
|Featherweight
August 15: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights
6:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 9 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|9 p.m.
|Feature
|Alfie Davis vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
|Lightweight
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|9
|Jena Bishop vs. Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|8
|Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell
|Bantamweight
|7
|Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley
|Lightweight
|6:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
|Women’s Flyweight
|ESPN+
|5
|Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy
|Lightweight
|4
|Sabrina De Sousa vs. Saray Orozco
|Women’s Flyweight
|3
|Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Noregjoni
|Bantamweight
|2
|Kendly St. Louis vs. Chris Mixan
|Welterweight
|1
|Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs
|Featherweight
August 21: Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights
6 p.m.: ESPN+ | 9 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|9 p.m.
|Feature
|Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta
|Middleweight
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|9
|Sullivan Cauley vs. Antonio Carlos Jr.
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|Alexei Pergande vs. Ethan Goss
|Featherweight
|7
|Bryce Meredith vs. Lazard Dayron
|Bantamweight
|6 p.m.
|Feature
|Alexandr Romanov vs. Oleg Popov
|Heavyweight
|ESPN+
|5
|Impa Kasanganay vs. Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|4
|Rasul Magomedov vs. Guilherme Viana
|Light Heavyweight
|3
|Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Karl Williams
|Heavyweight
|2
|Josh Silveira vs. Murad Ramazanov
|Middleweight
|1
|JP Saint Louis vs. Tyler Ray
|Catchweight
