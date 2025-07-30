ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Coverage: Finals Schedule

Finals Begin Friday, August 1, with Welterweights & Featherweights

PFL World Tournament Culminates with Two Additional Dates: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights (Aug. 15); Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights (Aug. 21)

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 PFL World Tournament culminates with Finals action for all eight divisions across three dates, beginning Friday, Aug. 1 from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., followed by Aug. 15 (Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.) and Aug. 21 (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.).

All main cards will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with the early cards on ESPN+.

After successfully completing the first two rounds of the new, “one shot” single-elimination PFL World Tournament format, it all comes down to one more fight. The winners will be crowned as PFL World Tournament Champions and earn their share of over $20 million in prize money.

ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals Coverage

Fights subject to change

August 1: Welterweights & Featherweights

6:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 9 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 9 p.m. Feature Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley Welterweight ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8 Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev Featherweight 7 Asael Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu Featherweight 6 Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset Middleweight 6:30 p.m. Feature Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio Catchweight ESPN+ 4 Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll Lightweight 3 Nathan Kelly vs. Fred Dupras Featherweight 2 Sarek Shields vs. Nick Meck Welterweight 1 Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo Featherweight

August 15: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights

6:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 9 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 9 p.m. Feature Alfie Davis vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov Lightweight ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes 9 Jena Bishop vs. Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 8 Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell Bantamweight 7 Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley Lightweight 6:30 p.m. Feature Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova Women’s Flyweight ESPN+ 5 Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy Lightweight 4 Sabrina De Sousa vs. Saray Orozco Women’s Flyweight 3 Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Noregjoni Bantamweight 2 Kendly St. Louis vs. Chris Mixan Welterweight 1 Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs Featherweight

August 21: Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights

6 p.m.: ESPN+ | 9 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 9 p.m. Feature Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta Middleweight ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes 9 Sullivan Cauley vs. Antonio Carlos Jr. Light Heavyweight 8 Alexei Pergande vs. Ethan Goss Featherweight 7 Bryce Meredith vs. Lazard Dayron Bantamweight 6 p.m. Feature Alexandr Romanov vs. Oleg Popov Heavyweight ESPN+ 5 Impa Kasanganay vs. Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 4 Rasul Magomedov vs. Guilherme Viana Light Heavyweight 3 Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Karl Williams Heavyweight 2 Josh Silveira vs. Murad Ramazanov Middleweight 1 JP Saint Louis vs. Tyler Ray Catchweight

