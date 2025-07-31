Exclusively on ESPN+: Live Coverage of Western Amateur Championship

ESPN+ will stream more than 12 hours of live, exclusive coverage of the 123rd Western Amateur Championship beginning tomorrow, Friday, August 1, at 11 a.m. ET.

Video: Western Amateur Championship on ESPN+

Starting with the Sweet 16 round of match play, coverage from Skokie Country Club, in Glencoe, Ill., will continue through the championship match on Saturday, August 2.

Friday, August 1

Sweet 16 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal | 4 to 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 2

Semifinals | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Championship Match | 2 p.m. ET

ESPN+ coverage of the Western Amateur, golf’s third-oldest amateur championship, will include player interviews, highlights and features about the history of the Western Golf Association, Western Amateur and Skokie Country Club.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming this Fall.

This fall, for the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

