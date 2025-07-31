Three-time AVCA Coach of the Year Mary Wise Joins ESPN as Women’s Volleyball Analyst

Former Florida Gators head coach makes her debut during studio coverage at the AVCA First Serve Invitational on Aug. 24

Three-time AVCA Coach of the Year Mary Wise is joining ESPN as a women’s college volleyball analyst following her legendary career at the University of Florida. Wise, who retired from coaching in February after leading the Gators program to unprecedented success over more than three decades, will make her ESPN debut on Sunday, Aug. 24 during the AVCA First Serve event in Lincoln, Neb.

Wise will bring her insight and analysis to ESPN’s studio coverage beginning with the season-opening doubleheader – Florida vs. Pittsburgh (1 p.m.) and Stanford vs. Nebraska (3:30 p.m.) –and continuing through the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship in December.

“Mary is a legend in college volleyball, having built one of the sport’s elite programs and earned more than 1,000 career victories in her 34 seasons as a head coach at the highest level. She understands every facet of the game and will be a tremendous addition to our season-long coverage across ESPN platforms,” said Ericka Galbraith, Coordinating Producer.

“I’m honored to join ESPN and remain in the college volleyball landscape,” added Wise. “I have seen firsthand the growth of the game and how ESPN has played a significant role, so I am excited to be a part of that continued evolution.”

Wise finished her career at Florida with 1,068 wins – most all-time for a female head coach in Div. I women’s volleyball, 25 SEC Championships and eight NCAA National Semifinal appearances. The 15-time SEC Coach of the Year led the Gators to 30 NCAA Regional Semifinal appearances and 34 consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. She was also listed among USA Volleyball’s All-Time Great Coaches.

Prior to Florida, Wise was a head coach at Iowa State (1981-84) and an assistant at Kentucky (1986-90).

In college, she was a standout setter for Purdue from 1977 to 1980, twice named to the All-Midwest Regional team as a member of the Boilermakers’ two Big Ten Conference Championship teams (1979-80).