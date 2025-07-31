Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas – Main Card: 9 p.m. ET | Prelims: 6 p.m. ET

Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM

UFC is in Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Taira vs. Park live from UFC APEX on Saturday, Aug. 2. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 6 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event:

The main event features an exciting showdown at flyweight between No. 6 Tatsuro Taira and fast-rising contender Hyun Sung Park. Taira (16-1), headlining his third event in as many appearances, looks for a dominating win to re-affirm his spot near the top after his first career defeat in a closely-contested split decision his last time out. Park (10-0), the Road to UFC winner who has finished nine of his ten career victories, aims to continue his undefeated record with a showstopping performance to put the entire division on notice in his fourth Octagon appearance and first UFC main event.

Co-Main Event:

In a battle of season six Dana White’s Contender Series alums, lightweights Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan go head-to-head in the co-main event. Rebecki (20-2), who has gone 4-1 in his UFC career, plans to continue his success in his 2025 debut building off the Fight of the Night honor he received his last time out at UFC 308. Duncan (13-2), after securing a contract in his second Dana White’s Contender Series appearance, has also gone 4-1 inside the Octagon and looks to improve upon his back-to-back first and second round finish wins, respectively.

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC champions Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz. McKenzie Pavacich will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Thu. 7/31 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 8/1 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Taira vs. Park ESPN+ Sat. 8/2 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Taira vs. Park (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Taira vs. Park (Main Card) 12 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Taira vs. Park ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

9 p.m. Main Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park Co-Main Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan Undercard Elves Brenner vs. Esteban Ribovics Undercard Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle Undercard Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Undercard Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos 6 p.m. Feature Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher Undercard Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore Undercard Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev Undercard Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis Undercard Rafael Estevam vs. Felipe Bunes Undercard Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza

