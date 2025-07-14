Wayne-Sanderson Farms Named the “Official Chicken of the Southeastern Conference (SEC)”

Because Chicken and Sports, They Just Go Together

Wayne-Sanderson Farms, one of the nation’s leading poultry producers, today announced a new multi-year sponsorship as the “Official Chicken of the Southeastern Conference (SEC).” This exciting collaboration unites two Southern icons, bringing delicious chicken and unforgettable experiences to college sports fans across the region.

“Wayne-Sanderson Farms is thrilled to team up with the SEC, a conference that shares our commitment to excellence and community,” said Kevin McDaniel, President and CEO of Wayne-Sanderson Farms. “With 26,000 employees and 2,000 family farms spanning across the southeast, our roots run deep in SEC Country. We are honored to fuel the passion of SEC fans with the highest-quality chicken products, both on game day and every day.”

Featuring its Sanderson Farms® retail brand, the company is planning a campaign filled with humor, Southern charm and a love for SEC sports that will launch in time for the 2025 football season. It will include TV, social, gameday activations, new packaging, tailgate recipes…and an unforgettable chicken mascot. The fun will continue through basketball, gymnastics, baseball and other exciting conference sports.

“We are pleased to welcome Wayne-Sanderson Farms as an official sponsor of the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The SEC sponsor program plays a vital role in supporting our athletic programs and student-athletes, and the addition of Wayne-Sanderson Farms enhances our strong network of sponsors. We look forward to their involvement in SEC programming and championship events.”

To celebrate, Wayne-Sanderson Farms invites fans to follow Sanderson Farms® for exclusive SEC partnership content and sweepstakes—including an opportunity to win tickets to the 2025 SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta along with hotel and roundtrip plane tickets. Just follow and like @SandersonFarmsChicken and tag a SEC superfan to enter.

About Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation’s third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people and over 2,000 farm partners, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of SANDERSON FARMS® COVINGTON FARMS®, NAKED TRUTH®, BUFFALOOS®, FLY’N SAUCERS®, CRISPY FLIERS®, PLATINUM HARVEST®, CHEF’S CRAFT®, WAYNE FARMS®, and WAYNE-SANDERSON FARMS®. For more information, visit WayneSandersonFarms.com or follow Wayne-Sanderson Farms on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

About the Southeastern Conference

A pioneer in the integration of higher education and athletic competition, the Southeastern Conference is a leader for intercollegiate athletics in the 21st century. Since its formation in 1933, the SEC has achieved stature and stability by designating governing/voting power to the presidents of the member institutions. These university leaders determine the policies of the conference and through the years this involvement has been the principal source of strength in the evolution of the SEC. Throughout its history, the SEC has provided leadership on the vital issues facing intercollegiate competition. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have been in the SEC since its formation in 1933. The league has expanded three times, adding Arkansas and South Carolina in 1991, Missouri and Texas A&M in 2012, and Oklahoma and Texas 2024.