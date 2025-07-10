Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, Friday, July 11, at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on ESPN platforms Friday, July 11, starting with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and followed by both Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 8 a.m. ET and on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Gentlemen’s Semifinals match starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz, this year’s Roland-Garros champion and winner of the last two Wimbledon gentlemen’s championships, will face Fritz who is the first active American man to reach the semifinals of a non-hardcourt Major. Chris Fowler, John McEnroe, and Patrick McEnroe will call the match.

The second Gentlemen’s Semifinal features No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 6 Novak Djokovic. Djokovic has reached his 14th Wimbledon semifinal, a new all-time gentlemen’s record. Sinner enters his fourth Grand Slam semifinal in a row. Chris Fowler and Patrick McEnroe will call the match.

ESPN Deportes’ Luis Alfredo, Jose Luis Clerc and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen will call both semifinal matches in Spanish.

Beyond the two Gentlemen’s singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.

Up Next

Saturday LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+, the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship airs at 8 a.m. ET, followed by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 10 a.m. ET. The morning culminates with the Ladies’ Championship at 11 a.m. ET.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2025 Wimbledon (all times ET)