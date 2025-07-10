Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, Friday, July 11, at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on ESPN platforms Friday, July 11, starting with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and followed by both Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 8 a.m. ET and on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Gentlemen’s Semifinals match starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz, this year’s Roland-Garros champion and winner of the last two Wimbledon gentlemen’s championships, will face Fritz who is the first active American man to reach the semifinals of a non-hardcourt Major. Chris Fowler, John McEnroe, and Patrick McEnroe will call the match.
The second Gentlemen’s Semifinal features No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 6 Novak Djokovic. Djokovic has reached his 14th Wimbledon semifinal, a new all-time gentlemen’s record. Sinner enters his fourth Grand Slam semifinal in a row. Chris Fowler and Patrick McEnroe will call the match.
ESPN Deportes’ Luis Alfredo, Jose Luis Clerc and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen will call both semifinal matches in Spanish.
Beyond the two Gentlemen’s singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.
Up Next
Saturday LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+, the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship airs at 8 a.m. ET, followed by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 10 a.m. ET. The morning culminates with the Ladies’ Championship at 11 a.m. ET.
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.
2025 Wimbledon (all times ET)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Event/Format
|Fri, July 11
|7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Semifinals
|8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish)
|Sat, July 12
|8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship
|10 a.m.– 11 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|11a.m.– 2 p.m.
|Ladies’ Championship
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship
|10:30 a.m. –11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
|11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Ladies’ Championship (Spanish)
|Sun, July 13
|8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Ladies’ Doubles Championship
|10 a.m.– 11 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Championship
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship
|10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish)