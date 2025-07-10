Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, Friday, July 11, at 8 a.m. ET

Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, Friday, July 11, at 8 a.m. ET

No. 2 Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Fritz and No. 1 Sinner vs. No. 6 Djokovic

Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on ESPN platforms Friday, July 11, starting with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and followed by both Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 8 a.m. ET and on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Gentlemen’s Semifinals match starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz, this year’s Roland-Garros champion and winner of the last two Wimbledon gentlemen’s championships, will face Fritz who is the first active American man to reach the semifinals of a non-hardcourt Major. Chris Fowler, John McEnroe, and Patrick McEnroe will call the match.

The second Gentlemen’s Semifinal features No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 6 Novak Djokovic.  Djokovic has reached his 14th Wimbledon semifinal, a new all-time gentlemen’s record. Sinner enters his fourth Grand Slam semifinal in a row. Chris Fowler and Patrick McEnroe will call the match.

ESPN Deportes’ Luis Alfredo, Jose Luis Clerc and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen will call both semifinal matches in Spanish.

Beyond the two Gentlemen’s singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.

Saturday LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+, the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship airs at 8 a.m. ET, followed by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 10 a.m. ET. The morning culminates with the Ladies’ Championship at 11 a.m. ET.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.comESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2025 Wimbledon (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format
Fri, July 11 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+

 

 Breakfast at Wimbledon
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals
8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish)
Sat, July 12 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+

 

 Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship
10 a.m.– 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon
11a.m.– 2 p.m. Ladies’ Championship
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship
10:30 a.m. –11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship (Spanish)
Sun, July 13

 

 

 

 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+

 

 Ladies’ Doubles Championship
10 a.m.– 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship
10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish)
