Wimbledon Ladies’ Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Thursday, July 10 at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon Airs at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on ESPN platforms Thursday, July 10, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and both Ladies’ Semifinals LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 8 a.m. ET and on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Ladies’ Semifinals first match starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and will feature No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. American No.13 Amanda Anisimova. Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka returns to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the third time, while 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova advances to her first career semi-final at the All England Club. Chris Evert and Chris Fowler will call the match.

The second Ladies’ Semifinal features No. 8 Iga Swiatek of Poland vs. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek advances to her first Wimbledon semi-final, while Bencic reaches the second Grand Slam semi-final of her career and her first at the All England Club. Mary Joe Fernández and Patrick McEnroe will call the match.

ESPN Deportes’ Eduardo Varela, Daniel Orsanic, and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen will call both semifinal matches in Spanish.

The Mixed Doubles Championship will air at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ featuring: Sem Verbeek of the Netherlands and Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic vs. Joe Salisbury of Great Britain and Luisa Stefani of Brazil. Jason Goodall and Pam Shriver will call the match.

Beyond the two Ladies’ singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.

Gentlemen’s Semifinals Friday

Friday’s Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals will air LIVE at 8 a.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN+ and at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes, preceded by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Taylor Fritz

vs. No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 6 Novak Djokovic

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2025 Wimbledon (all times ET)