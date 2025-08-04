ACC Network Debuts New Episodes of ACC Huddle Special Football Series

ACC Huddle Special series returns tonight with 30-minute episode featuring Wes Durham’s conversation with Miami quarterback Carson Beck – 8 p.m. ET on ACCN

Upcoming August episodes hosted by Durham and Roddy Jones to spotlight Fran Brown, Brent Key, Tommy Castellanos, Andrew Luck and Ron Rivera, and Cade Klubnik

ACC Network will debut six new episodes of its ACC Huddle Special football series during the month of August, spotlighting notable players, coaches and even a pair of rival general managers in advance of the 2025 ACC Football season. The first 30-minute episode – airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network – will feature Wes Durham’s conversation at ACC Kickoff with Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred from Georgia during the offseason and will lead the highly-touted Hurricanes this fall.

Additional ACC Huddle Special episodes hosted by Durham and Roddy Jones will feature head coaches Fran Brown (Syracuse) and Brent Key (Georgia Tech), quarterbacks Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and Tommy Castellanos (Florida State), and General Managers Andrew Luck (Stanford) and Ron Rivera (Cal). With the exception of the Luck-Rivera show (airing at 10 p.m.), all other ACC Huddle Specials air at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

ACC Huddle Specials Schedule on ACC Network:

Date Time (ET) Program Mon, Aug 4 8 p.m. ACC Huddle Special: Carson Beck Tue, Aug 5 8 p.m. ACC Huddle Special: Fran Brown Mon, Aug 11 8 p.m. ACC Huddle Special: Brent Key Tue, Aug 12 8 p.m. ACC Huddle Special: Tommy Castellanos Thu, Aug 14 10 p.m. ACC Huddle Special: Andrew Luck and Ron Rivera Mon, Aug 18 8 p.m. ACC Huddle Special: Cade Klubnik

In May, ACC Network debuted the one-hour ACC Huddle Special: Dabo Swinney & Bill Belichick, as ESPN’s Rece Davis sat for an extended conversation with the Clemson and North Carolina head coaches to discuss coaching philosophies and a wide-range of football topics. Durham also hosted a similar special with SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee in July.

These specials are just the beginning of a big season ahead for ACC Network’s ACC Huddle. ACCN previously announced ACC Huddle’s plans to travel to the marquee ACC game each week and that three-time ACC champion and national championship-winning head coach Jimbo Fisher is joining the show as a studio analyst.

ACC Network Football Road Trip Continues

In addition to the ACC Huddle specials, ACC Network’s ACC Football Road Trip series continues all this week (Monday – Friday) with visits to Miami, Syracuse, Boston College, Pitt and SMU.

This is the fifth consecutive summer that ACCN is giving fans inside access to every ACC football program during a three-week, 17-school road trip. Dedicated 60-minute episodes air in primetime each weekday through Aug. 19.

2025 ACC Football Road Trip Schedule (Aug. 4-8):

Date Program On-Site Commentators (subject to change) Mon, Aug 4 Miami Taylor Tannebaum, Eric Mac Lain, Roddy Jones Tue, Aug 5 Syracuse Justin Walters, Mac Lain, Steve Addazio Wed, Aug 6 Boston College Marilyn Payne, Mark Richt, Addazio Thu, Aug 7 Pitt Dana Boyle, Richt, Max Browne Fri, Aug 8 SMU Tannebaum, Eddie Royal, Mac Lain

