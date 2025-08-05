ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Featuring the Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Averaged 2 Million Viewers – Up 72% From Last Year’s Comparable Game

Through 20 Games, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Viewership Up Seven Percent from Last Season



The Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on the August 3 edition of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One averaged two million viewers (2,030,000). The audience peaked with 2,417,000 viewers in the 9 p.m. ET quarter hour, according to Nielsen.



Viewership for the Tigers vs. Phillies game broadcast was up 72 percent from last year’s comparable Sunday Night Baseball game.

ESPN is generating its largest Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One audience in eight years, since 2017. Sunday Night Baseball is averaging 1,680,000 million viewers, up seven percent from last year.

On deck: the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals on the August 10 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. For the updated schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming this Fall.

This fall, for the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit .

