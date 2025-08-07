Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: FedExCup Playoffs Begin at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Coverage starts today at 8:15 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 10

Marquee, Featured Groups include four of top five in FedExCup standings: world No. 1 Scheffler, Schauffele, Thomas, Henley

Also Straka, Åberg, MacIntyre, Lowry, Spieth, Clark, Potgieter, Young

Comedian Katt Williams debuts as on-course reporter during first two days

Special ESPN BET stream includes live betting data, insights, analysis all four days

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Four-stream coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ begins today at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins this morning at 8:15 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, August 10.

, continues through Sunday, August 10. The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 70 eligible players in the FedExCup standings vying for 50 spots in next week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley Country Club in Owings Mills, Md.

at Caves Valley Country Club in Owings Mills, Md. The top 30 players following the BMW Championship will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, August 21-24.

Marquee and Featured Groups this week include four of the top five players in the FedExCup standings and five of the top 10 players in the world, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is also No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, world No. 3 Xander Schauffele (FedExCup No. 42), Justin Thomas (world No. 4, FedExCup No. 5), and Russell Henley (world No. 5, FedExCup No. 4).

Other top players Marquee and Featured Groups include Sepp Straka at No. 3 in the FedExCup standings and No. 11 in the World Golf Ranking, Ludvig Åberg (world No. 9, FedExCup No. 14), Robert MacIntyre (world No. 14, FedExCup No. 15), and Shane Lowry (world No. 18, FedExCup No. 17).

at No. 3 in the FedExCup standings and No. 11 in the World Golf Ranking, (world No. 9, FedExCup No. 14), (world No. 14, FedExCup No. 15), and (world No. 18, FedExCup No. 17). Also fan favorites Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark, as well as recent TOUR winners Aldrich Potgieter (2025 Rocket Classic) and Cameron Young who jumped 23 spots to No. 21 in the World Golf Ranking after his first TOUR win at the Wyndham Championship last week and is now at No. 16 in the FedExCup standings.

Comedian and avid golfer Katt Williams will serve as an on-course correspondent covering the first two days of the tournament alongside analyst Michael Collins.

The Featured Holes stream will showcase TPC Southwind’s par-3 14 and par-5 16th.

stream will showcase TPC Southwind’s par-3 14 and par-5 16th. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Starting at 11 a.m. ET today and Friday, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will feature a special ESPN BET stream for three hours during all four days of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. On Saturday the ESPN BET stream will be live from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, and from 9 a.m. to noon ET, on Sunday.

Combining in-depth data from the TOUR’s ShotLink powered by CDW technology and odds generated by ESPN BET, the stream will focus on odds and wagers, providing fans with key stats, insights and live betting analysis throughout the coverage.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 7 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 a.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Wyndham Clark ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffler / Sepp Straka 10:15 a.m. Featured Groups Cameron Young / Shane Lowry Russell Henley / Justin Thomas 11 a.m. ESPN BET Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 2 p.m. Featured Groups Russell Henley / Justin Thomas ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Ludvig Åberg / Robert MacIntyre Scottie Scheffler / Sepp Straka Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 Friday, August 8 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Featured Groups Xander Schauffele / Aldrich Potgieter 10:30 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler / Sepp Straka Jordan Spieth / Wyndham Clark 11 a.m. ESPN BET Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 2 p.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Wyndham Clark ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Russell Henley / Justin Thomas Scottie Scheffler / Sepp Straka ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Cameron Young / Shane Lowry Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings or announced.

ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is the result of a new multi-year agreement between the PGA TOUR and PENN Entertainment, the operator of ESPN BET, which designates ESPN BET as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.

ESPN BET is an online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available in 20 U.S. markets.

PENN is committed to providing a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET offers comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on time, deposits, and wagering amounts. To learn more, visit espnbet.com/rg.

Must Be 21+. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming this Fall.

This fall, for the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

###