SEC to Announce Four Years of Football Opponents on SEC Now: 2026-29 Football Opponents Reveal , Tue., Sept. 23

The Southeastern Conference will announce the football opponents for the next four years for every SEC school on a television special, SEC Now: 2026-29 Football Opponents Reveal, scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network and ESPN2.

At the show’s helm is SEC Network host Alyssa Lang with commentary and analysis from Auburn national championship winning coach Gene Chizik, ‘Mouth of the South’ Paul Finebaum, former Alabama standout quarterback Greg McElroy and Super Bowl champion Benjamin Watson.

The show will provide the matchups of SEC football games for the next four years. The dates of games for the 2026 SEC football season will be announced in December.

The SEC announced in August that it would begin playing a nine-game football schedule beginning in 2026. The SEC previously has played eight conference games each year since 1992.

Under the new format, each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries, and each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools.

The new format will allow each team to play every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years, making it the most fair and balanced schedule in the history of the Conference.

SEC teams are also required to schedule at least one additional high quality non-conference game from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame each season.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.

