US Open Women’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN and ESPN Deportes Thursday, September 4, at 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 4 Jessica Pegula

No. 8 Amanda Anisimova vs. No. 23 Naomi Osaka

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues Thursday, September 4, with the Women’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and streaming on the ESPN app. The action begins at 7 p.m. ET and continues through end of play.

The first semifinal match begins with No.1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No.4 Jessica Pegula (USA). Sabalenka is a two-time Australian Open champion and the reigning US Open winner. Pegula, last year’s US Open finalist, faced Sabalenka in the women’s championship match.

The second semifinal match features No.8 Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs. No.23 Naomi Osaka. Anisimova, a 2025 Wimbledon finalist, faces two-time US Open and two-time Australian Open champion Osaka.

The newly enhanced ESPN App is the All-In-One-Place streaming home for the US Open with every match streaming live for all fans who subscribe to ESPN, whether through a traditional pay TV package or directly with an ESPN DTC subscription.

The new Multiview feature on the ESPN App curates the top live matches into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to watch up to four simultaneous live US Open matches with one click. On Apple TV and Xbox, Multiview enables fans to select the combination of US Open matches or other live events they want to watch.

The ESPN App is also the home for on-demand viewing of match replays, live press conferences each day, and official US Open films, documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years.

ESPN+ will stream all matches played on Louis Armstrong Stadium, which includes the Men’s Doubles Semifinals, and all outer courts matches (juniors, wheelchair).

2025 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)