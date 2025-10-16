ESPN’s NHL Doubleheader Up 29% vs. the Comparable Window Last Year

Tuesday’s Doubleheader Averaged 480K Viewers (Peak: 698K)

Through Five Games, NHL on ESPN is Averaging 656K Viewers, Up 35% vs. the Comparable Point Last Season

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Lightning-Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars (ESPN). The doubleheader averaged 480K viewers, up 29% vs. the comparable window last year (peak: 698K).

Tampa-Washington averaged 553K viewers, up 33% vs. the comparable game last year (Minnesota-St. Louis). The Minnesota-Dallas matchup delivered 398K viewers, up 19% vs. the comparable game last year (Philadelphia-Edmonton).

Through five games, the NHL on ESPN is averaging 656K viewers, up 35% vs. the comparable point last season.

