ESPN’s Third-Most Watched NBA Season-Opening Wednesday Ever

Largest Audience for Regular-Season Edition of Inside the NBA Since February 2023

ESPN generated its third-most watched NBA season-opening Wednesday ever for its doubleheader on October 22, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The two-game slate averaged 2.33 million viewers, up 44 percent from last year.

The San Antonio Spurs victory over the Dallas Mavericks generated an average audience of 2.49 million viewers, peaking with an audience of 2.86 million. The viewership was up 63 percent from last year’s ESPN opening night comparable game.

Furthermore, the Spurs vs. Mavericks game on ESPN was the most-watched primetime program across all of television for October 22 among all key demographics, including People under 50 and Adults and Males 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

In addition, the New York Knicks win over the Cleveland Cavaliers averaged 2.17 million viewers, up 26 percent from last year’s comparable game. The audience peaked with 2.84 million viewers.

Inside the NBA

Viewership for the debut episode of Inside the NBA on ESPN scored multi-year highs. The postgame show on October 22 averaged one million viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season episode of Inside the NBA since February 2023. It was up 13 percent from last year’s Inside the NBA opening night postgame show.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].