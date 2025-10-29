Monday Night Football Draws More than 17.6 Million Viewers, ESPN’s Highest Week 8 Audience Since 2014

Commanders vs. Chiefs Up 32% Year-Over-Year

Season-to-Date: Monday Night Football’s Second Best Start in 20 Seasons on ESPN

ESPN’s Monday Night Football showdown between the Commanders and Chiefs (October 27, 8:15 p.m. ET) generated more than 17.6 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+), ESPN’s highest Week 8 audience in more than a decade. The viewership for the Chiefs’ 21-point victory was up 32% year-over-year (Giants at Steelers in 2024) and, overall, represents ESPN’s second-highest MNF Week 8 game ever, trailing only 2014 (Washington at Dallas).

Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is up 10% year-over-year and averaging 15.2 million viewers (through Week 8 & 12 games). The viewership mark, at this point of the season, is ESPN’s second-best in its 20 seasons of MNF (2006 – present).