Monday Night Football Draws More Than 21.4 Million Viewers During Two Hours of Overlapping Game Action in Week 4

During Monday Night Football’s Week 4 action (September 29), which featured two games with staggered start times, ESPN Platforms averaged 21.4 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, NFL+) when the Jets at Dolphins (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Bengals at Broncos (8:15 p.m., ABC) overlapped for two-hours (8:15 p.m. – 10:15 p.m.).

The 21,410,000 viewers is an increase of 5% from the same MNF staggered starts in Week 4 of the 2024 season (20,320,000 viewers). The complete Bengals-Broncos game drew 13.2 million viewers on ABC (8:15-11:17 p.m.).