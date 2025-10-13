SEC Tipoff ’26 Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Live on SEC Network and SEC Network+, Oct. 14-15
SEC Network will be live from Birmingham, Ala., for SEC Tipoff ’26 Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, with 18 hours of coverage beginning Tuesday, Oct. 14 and continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 15.
Televised coverage begins Tuesday with SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, which runs from 10 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. each day, bringing fans all they need to know ahead of the ’25-’26 season.
Press conferences for each head coach will stream in their entirety on SEC Network+ and the all new ESPN App.
Coverage of the media showcase will be hosted by Alyssa Lang and Dari Nowkhah. They will be joined by analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback and Steffi Sorensen throughout the two days.
The student-athletes attending #SECTipoff26 from each school can be found on SECSports.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Programming
|Platform
|Tue, Oct 14
|10 a.m.
|SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors
|SEC Network
|10:05 a.m.
|Georgia Men’s Head Coach Mike White
|SECN+
|10:35 a.m.
|Vanderbilt Men’s Head Coach Mark Byington
|SECN+
|11:05 a.m.
|Georgia Women’s Head Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson
|SECN+
|11:35 a.m.
|Vanderbilt Women’s Head Coach Shea Ralph
|SECN+
|12:20 p.m.
|Ole Miss Women’s Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin
|SECN+
|12:50 p.m.
|South Carolina Women’s Head Coach Dawn Staley
|SECN+
|1:20 p.m.
|Ole Miss Men’s Head Coach Chris Beard
|SECN+
|1:50 p.m.
|South Carolina Men’s Head Coach Lamont Paris
|SECN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Arkansas Men’s Head Coach John Calipari
|SECN+
|3:05 p.m.
|Alabama Men’s Head Coach Nate Oats
|SECN+
|3:35 p.m.
|Arkansas Women’s Head Coach Kelsi Musick
|SECN+
|4:05 p.m.
|Alabama Women’s Head Coach Kristy Curry
|SECN+
|4:50 p.m.
|Texas Women’s Head Coach Vic Schaefer
|SECN+
|5:20 p.m.
|Kentucky Women’s Head Coach Kenny Brooks
|SECN+
|5:50 p.m.
|Texas Men’s Head Coach Sean Miller
|SECN+
|6:20 p.m.
|Kentucky Men’s Head Coach Mark Pope
|SECN+
|Wed, Oct 15
|10 a.m.
|SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors
|SEC Network
|10:05 a.m.
|Auburn Men’s Head Coach Steven Pearl
|SECN+
|10:35 a.m.
|Mississippi State Men’s Head Coach Chris Jans
|SECN+
|11:05 a.m.
|Auburn Women’s Head Coach Larry Vickers
|SECN+
|11:35 a.m.
|Mississippi State Women’s Head Coach Sam Purcell
|SECN+
|12:20 p.m.
|Florida Women’s Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley
|SECN+
|12:50 p.m.
|Tennessee Women’s Head Coach Kim Caldwell
|SECN+
|1:20 p.m.
|Florida Men’s Head Coach Todd Golden
|SECN+
|1:50 p.m.
|Tennessee Men’s Head Coach Rick Barnes
|SECN+
|2:35 p.m.
|LSU Men’s Head Coach Matt McMahon
|SECN+
|3:05 p.m.
|Texas A&M Men’s Head Coach Bucky McMillan
|SECN+
|3:35 p.m.
|LSU Women’s Head Coach Kim Mulkey
|SECN+
|4:05 p.m.
|Texas A&M Women’s Head Coach Joni Taylor
|SECN+
|4:50 p.m.
|Missouri Women’s Head Coach Kellie Harper
|SECN+
|5:20 p.m.
|Oklahoma Women’s Head Coach Jennie Baranczyk
|SECN+
|5:50 p.m.
|Missouri Men’s Head Coach Dennis Gates
|SECN+
|6:20 p.m.
|Oklahoma Men’s Head Coach Porter Moser
|SECN+
