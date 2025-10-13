SEC Tipoff ’26 Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Live on SEC Network and SEC Network+, Oct. 14-15

SEC Network will be live from Birmingham, Ala., for SEC Tipoff ’26 Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, with 18 hours of coverage beginning Tuesday, Oct. 14 and continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Televised coverage begins Tuesday with SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, which runs from 10 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. each day, bringing fans all they need to know ahead of the ’25-’26 season.

Press conferences for each head coach will stream in their entirety on SEC Network+ and the all new ESPN App.

Coverage of the media showcase will be hosted by Alyssa Lang and Dari Nowkhah. They will be joined by analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback and Steffi Sorensen throughout the two days.

The student-athletes attending #SECTipoff26 from each school can be found on SECSports.com.

2026 SEC Tipoff Media Hub

Date Time (ET) Programming Platform Tue, Oct 14 10 a.m. SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors SEC Network 10:05 a.m. Georgia Men’s Head Coach Mike White SECN+ 10:35 a.m. Vanderbilt Men’s Head Coach Mark Byington SECN+ 11:05 a.m. Georgia Women’s Head Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson SECN+ 11:35 a.m. Vanderbilt Women’s Head Coach Shea Ralph SECN+ 12:20 p.m. Ole Miss Women’s Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin SECN+ 12:50 p.m. South Carolina Women’s Head Coach Dawn Staley SECN+ 1:20 p.m. Ole Miss Men’s Head Coach Chris Beard SECN+ 1:50 p.m. South Carolina Men’s Head Coach Lamont Paris SECN+ 2:35 p.m. Arkansas Men’s Head Coach John Calipari SECN+ 3:05 p.m. Alabama Men’s Head Coach Nate Oats SECN+ 3:35 p.m. Arkansas Women’s Head Coach Kelsi Musick SECN+ 4:05 p.m. Alabama Women’s Head Coach Kristy Curry SECN+ 4:50 p.m. Texas Women’s Head Coach Vic Schaefer SECN+ 5:20 p.m. Kentucky Women’s Head Coach Kenny Brooks SECN+ 5:50 p.m. Texas Men’s Head Coach Sean Miller SECN+ 6:20 p.m. Kentucky Men’s Head Coach Mark Pope SECN+ Wed, Oct 15 10 a.m. SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors SEC Network 10:05 a.m. Auburn Men’s Head Coach Steven Pearl SECN+ 10:35 a.m. Mississippi State Men’s Head Coach Chris Jans SECN+ 11:05 a.m. Auburn Women’s Head Coach Larry Vickers SECN+ 11:35 a.m. Mississippi State Women’s Head Coach Sam Purcell SECN+ 12:20 p.m. Florida Women’s Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley SECN+ 12:50 p.m. Tennessee Women’s Head Coach Kim Caldwell SECN+ 1:20 p.m. Florida Men’s Head Coach Todd Golden SECN+ 1:50 p.m. Tennessee Men’s Head Coach Rick Barnes SECN+ 2:35 p.m. LSU Men’s Head Coach Matt McMahon SECN+ 3:05 p.m. Texas A&M Men’s Head Coach Bucky McMillan SECN+ 3:35 p.m. LSU Women’s Head Coach Kim Mulkey SECN+ 4:05 p.m. Texas A&M Women’s Head Coach Joni Taylor SECN+ 4:50 p.m. Missouri Women’s Head Coach Kellie Harper SECN+ 5:20 p.m. Oklahoma Women’s Head Coach Jennie Baranczyk SECN+ 5:50 p.m. Missouri Men’s Head Coach Dennis Gates SECN+ 6:20 p.m. Oklahoma Men’s Head Coach Porter Moser SECN+

