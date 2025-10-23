UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane | Saturday, Oct. 25

2 p.m. ET: ESPN PPV Main Card – GET NOW

10 a.m.: Prelims (ESPN+ on the ESPN App, FX, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Abu Dhabi with UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane. The signature event, with two titles on the line, will be live from the Etihad Arena on Saturday, Oct. 25, with a special 2 p.m. ET start time, exclusively on ESPN PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese). The prelims will be available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App, FX, Disney+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM starting at 10 a.m.

Main Event

A highly anticipated showdown for the heavyweight championship takes center stage when Tom Aspinall puts his undisputed title on the line for the first time against No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane. Aspinall (15-3), sporting a 100% finish win rate over his career and holding the shortest average fight time in UFC history, plans to continue his dominance in his first return to the Octagon since defending his interim belt in 2024 and solidify his role as the undisputed champion. Gane (13-2), the former interim division champion on a two-fight win streak, aims to capture the belt in commanding fashion in his third attempt at the undisputed title.

Co-Main Event

Saturday’s championship double feature begins with a battle for the UFC women’s strawweight championship, featuring a Top 5 rematch between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern competing for the division’s top spot following Zhang Weili vacating the title. Jandiroba (22-3) heads to the Octagon on a five-fight win streak planning to even the score with Dern from their first meeting at UFC 256 and emerge with the title. Dern (15-5), the former jiu-jitsu world champion holding the UFC divisional record for most submission wins, comes in aiming to extend her own run of back-to-back victories with a showstopping finish to claim the 115-pound belt.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

In a Top 10 showdown at men’s bantamweight, No. 2 Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1) aims to return to his dominating form and stop surging No. 9 contender Mario Bautista (16-2) and his eight-fight win streak.

At heavyweight, MMA veteran No. 2 Alexander Volkov (38-11) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum, No. 5 Jailton Almeida (22-3), as Almeida plans to make it three consecutive first round wins.

In a Top 10 light heavyweight battle to kick off the ESPN PPV main card, Aleksandar Rakic (14-5) takes on undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series alum Azamat Murzakanov (15-0), with Murzakanov winning by knockout in four of his five Octagon appearances.

Additional UFC content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App:

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko. John Gooden will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 10/23 9 a.m. UFC 321 Press Conference: Aspinall vs. Gane ESPN+ on the ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

10/24 10 a.m. UFC 321 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Aspinall vs. Gane ESPN+ on the ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 12 p.m. UFC 321 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Aspinall vs. Gane ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Disabled American Veterans: Aspinall vs. Gane ESPN2 Sat., 10/25 10 a.m. UFC 321 Presented by Bud Light: Aspinall vs. Gane (Prelims) ESPN+ on the ESPN App, FX, Disney+*, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 2 p.m. UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane (Main Card) ESPN PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 5 p.m.** UFC 321 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Aspinall vs. Gane ESPN+ on the ESPN App

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 321 prelims and early prelims windows (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

2 p.m. Main Tom Aspinall (C) vs. Ciryl Gane UFC Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship Undercard Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista Undercard Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida Undercard Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov 10 a.m. Feature Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld Undercard Ikram Aliskerov vs. JunYong Park Undercard Ludovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rebecki Undercard Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo Undercard Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland Undercard Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado Undercard Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett Undercard Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo Undercard Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

