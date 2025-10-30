Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas – Main Card: 7 p.m. ET | Prelims: 4 p.m. ET

Both Available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM

UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Garcia vs. Onama live from UFC Apex on Saturday, Nov. 1. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event:

Featherweight contenders go head-to-head in the main event as No. 12 Steve Garcia takes on No. 13 David Onama with both looking to break into the division’s Top 10 in their UFC main event debuts. Garcia (18-5), a former Dana White’s Contender Series participant with six knockouts across seven wins in the Octagon, plans to secure his second victory of the year with a showstopping finish. Onama (14-2), also making his second appearance of 2025 in his fifth year on the UFC roster, plans to build on his own momentum winning six of his last seven Octagon appearances.

Co-Main Event:

The co-main event features a Top 10 heavyweight battle when No. 6 Waldo Cortes-Acosta faces off with No. 9 Ante Delija as both look to cement their status amongst the division’s elite. Cortes-Acosta (14-2), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum making his fourth UFC appearance this year, looks to return to top form that led him to a five-fight win streak in the Octagon before his last outing. Delija (26-6), the MMA veteran in his first year on the UFC roster, plans to make it back-to-back first round knockouts in his second Octagon appearance.

Additional UFC content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App:

On the Call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside UFC hall of famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu. 10/30 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 10/31 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Disabled American Veterans: Garcia vs. Onama ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Garcia vs. Onama ESPN+ on the ESPN App Sat. 11/1 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Garcia vs. Onama (Prelims) ESPN+ on the ESPN App & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Garcia vs. Onama (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Garcia vs. Onama ESPN+ on the ESPN App

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

7 p.m. Main Steve Garcia vs. David Onama Co-Main Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija Undercard Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo Undercard Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle Undercard Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza Undercard Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden 4 p.m. Feature Billy Elekana vs. Kevin Christian Undercard Timmy Cuamba vs. ChangHo Lee Undercard Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas Undercard Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont Undercard Alice Ardelean vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz Undercard Phil Rowe vs SeokHyeon Ko Undercard Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi

