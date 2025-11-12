ABC scores top game of the week for the 10th straight week; College GameDay posts Week 11 growth and record season rolls on

ESPN’s college football coverage delivered strong audiences in Week 11, highlighted by a solid College GameDay Built by The Home Depot performance from Lubbock and continued network growth across ABC and ESPN networks.

College GameDay Highlights

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot from Texas Tech averaged 2.2 million viewers, up 7 percent from Week 11 in 2024 (LSU) and topping the competition by 78 percent.

The final hour averaged 2.8 million viewers, beating the competition by 74 percent.

The Pat McAfee Show’s X feed drew 1.2 million unique viewers, while 54 million minutes were streamed on the ESPN App – a new record for the season.

Season-to-date, College GameDay is averaging 2.7 million viewers, up 24 percent year-over-year, on pace for its most-watched season ever.

ESPN College Football Spotlights

ESPN networks aired three of the top five most-watched games of Week 11, including the top game of the week for the 10th straight week.

LSU-Alabama (7.5M viewers) was the most-watched game of the week, followed by Texas A&M-Missouri (4.9M) and BYU-Texas Tech (4.0M) among the top five.

ESPN networks are averaging 2.1 million viewers, their highest mark through 11 weeks since 2011, up 16 percent year-over-year. ESPN networks own 23 of the top 26 games this season and more than 60 percent of total game minutes watched.

ABC (6.8M avg. viewers) is pacing for its best audience on record through 11 weeks, up 19 percent year-over-year. The network has aired 11 of the top 12 games this season to date and has more minutes watched than all other broadcast networks combined.

Please note: All viewership provided by Nielsen Big Data + Panel measurement. Records date back to 1996.

