ESPN to feature over 150 collegiate wrestling events during 2025-26 NCAA season

3 Iowa at No. 6 Iowa State on ESPN, November 30

ACC Friday Night Duals return to ACC Network with four weeks of conference matchups

ESPN+ will feature more than 110 events, including top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, and more

ESPN will feature nearly 150 collegiate wrestling events from some of the top conferences in the country throughout the 2025-26 NCAA season, including more than 110 events exclusively on ESPN+. All events will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.

The championship match of the National Duals Invitational, sponsored by Paycom, kicks off ESPN’s linear wrestling coverage this season on Sunday, November 16 (7 p.m., ESPN2). The inaugural edition of the competition features 12 of the nation’s top 15 programs including No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 7 NC State, No. 8 Lehigh, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 10 Virginia Tech, No. 11 Michigan, No. 12 Cornell, No. 14 Northern Iowa and No. 15 Illinois.

For the third straight season, a regular season college wrestling meet will air on ESPN as No. 3 Iowa faces in state rival Iowa State (No. 6) on Sunday, November 30 (1 p.m., ESPN). Iowa – Iowa State marks the third ever regular season college wrestling meet to air on ESPN after the ‘CyHawk Dual’ made history the past two seasons.

The crew of Shawn Kenney, former Virginia Cavalier Rock Harrison and Shane Sparks are set to call the action.

Later in the season, No. 3 Iowa and No. 5 Oklahoma State will renew what is widely regarded as the greatest rivalry in college wrestling when the two powerhouses meet on Sunday, February 22 (6 p.m., ESPN2). The matchup marks the first time the storied dual will appear on an ESPN linear network since 2011.

ACC Friday Night Duals also return this season to ACC Network with four weeks of conference matchups, beginning January 30 when No. 10 Virginia Tech travels to Raleigh N.C. to take on No. 7 NC State. The Friday night series will also feature the conference’s other ranked teams, No. 19 Pittsburgh and No. 21 North Carolina, among other top ACC programs. An additional 20 ACC wrestling events will also stream this season on ACCNX.

The extensive ESPN+ schedule will feature top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC and more. The Big 12 currently has eight programs – No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 13 Northern Iowa, No. 16 Missouri, No. 17 South Dakota State, No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 21 West Virginia and No. 25 Wyoming – ranked in the NWCA Coaches Top 25.

Notable dual wrestling meets on ESPN+ in 2025-26 include:

5 Oklahoma State at No. 21 West Virginia (Dec 14, 2 p.m.)

19 Oklahoma at No. 5 Oklahoma State (Jan 11, 6 p.m.)

19 Oklahoma at No. 21 West Virginia (Jan 18, 1 p.m.)

Beyond regular season coverage, ESPN platforms will feature the ACC, Big 12, and Ivy League conference championships, along with the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championship (March 6-7) and complete coverage of the 2026 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships (March 19-21) at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

ESPN’s college wrestling voices will include Mike Couzens, Harrison, Trent Hidlay, Quint Kessenich, Tim Johnson, Kenney and Sparks with other likely additions for the NCAA Championships.

2025-26 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN Networks:

Date Time Event Network Sun, Nov 16 7 p.m. National Duals Invitational Sponsored by Paycom – Championship ESPN2 Sun, Nov 30 1 p.m. Iowa at Iowa State ESPN Fri, Jan 30 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals: Virginia Tech at NC State ACCN Fri, Feb 6 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals: NC State at Pittsburgh ACCN Fri, Feb 13 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals: North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, Feb 15 2 p.m. Oklahoma State at Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, Feb 20 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals: Cornell at NC State ACCN Sun, Feb 22 6 p.m. Iowa at Oklahoma State ESPN2 Fri, Mar 6 11 a.m. First Round NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships ESPN+ 5 p.m. Second Round NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships ESPN+ TBD Big12 Wrestling Championship ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 3 p.m. Semifinals NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships ESPN+ 8 p.m. Finals NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships ESPN+ TBD Big12 Wrestling Championship ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 4 p.m. Ivy League Wrestling Championship ESPNews 8 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship ACCN Thu, Mar 19 Noon First Round NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU 7 p.m. Second Round NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPN Fri, Mar 20 Noon Quarterfinals NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU 8 p.m. Semifinals NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPN2 Sat, Mar 21 11 a.m. Medal Round NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Finals NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPN

2025-26 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN+/ACCNX:

Date Time Event Network Fri, Nov 14 7 p.m. Princeton at Pittsburgh ACCNX 8 p.m. Nebraska-Kearney at ISU ESPN+ Sat, Nov 15 11 a.m. Davidson at Brown ESPN+ 3 p.m. Navy at North Carolina ACCNX 6 p.m. Northwestern at SIUE ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wisconsin at Ohio ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at Bucknell ESPN+ Sun, Nov 16 Noon Glenville St at West Virginia ESPN+ 1 p.m. Michigan St at Rider ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. App State at West Virginia ESPN+ 3 p.m. App State at West Virginia ESPN+ Thu, Nov 20 7 p.m. George Mason at American ESPN+ Fri, Nov 21 2:30 p.m. UNC Pembroke at North Carolina ACCNX 4 p.m. Greensboro College at North Carolina ACCNX 5:30 p.m. Davidson at North Carolina ACCNX 6 p.m. N Illinois at Bellarmine ESPN+ 6 p.m. Michigan at Columbia ESPN+ Sat, Nov 22 Noon Hofstra at Penn ESPN+ Sun, Nov 23 Noon Northwestern at Princeton ESPN+ Noon Maryville (MO) at SIUE ESPN+ 1 p.m. Rider at West Virginia ESPN+ 3 p.m. Oklahoma St at Arizona St ESPN+ 3 p.m. Aurora at SIUE ESPN+ Mon, Nov 24 7 p.m. Illinois at Missouri ESPN+ Fri, Dec 5 7 p.m. Maryland at American ESPN+ Sun, Dec 7 2 p.m. Michigan St at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. C Michigan at Bellarmine ESPN+ 7 p.m. Bucknell at Pittsburgh ACCNX Fri, Dec 12 7 p.m. West Virginia at North Carolina ACCNX Sat, Dec 13 1 p.m. MAC Tri-Meet ESPN+ Sun, Dec 14 1 p.m. Oklahoma at Rider ESPN+ 2 p.m. Oklahoma St at West Virginia ESPN+ Wed, Dec 17 6 p.m. App State at Duke ACCNX Thu, Dec 18 2 p.m. Truet-McCon at The Citadel ESPN+ Sat, Dec 20 1 p.m. Sacred Heart at VMI ESPN+ 2 p.m. Edinboro at Pittsburgh ACCNX 3 p.m. Bloomsburg at VMI ESPN+ Sun, Dec 21 10 a.m. Bucknell Quad at Bucknell ESPN+ 11 a.m. MAC Tri-Meet ESPN+ 11 a.m. George Mason at NC State ACCNX Noon Clarion at Rider ESPN+ 1 p.m. The Citadel at NC State ACCNX 3 p.m. Buffalo at NC State ACCNX 4 p.m. Columbia at Rider ESPN+ Mon, Dec 22 7 p.m. Virginia at Penn ESPN+ Fri, Jan 2 4 p.m. Purdue at Rider ESPN+ 7 p.m. Bloomsburg at Ohio ESPN+ Tue, Jan 6 8:30 p.m. Iowa State at Arizona St ESPN+ Thu, Jan 8 1 p.m. Buffalo at Binghamton ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kent State at Rider ESPN+ Fri, Jan 9 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ACCNX 7 p.m. Virginia at NC State ACCNX 8:30 p.m. West Virginia at Arizona St ESPN+ Sat, Jan 10 11 a.m. Edinboro at SIUE ESPN+ 3 p.m. Little Rock at SIUE ESPN+ 7 p.m. Cornell at Bucknell ESPN+ Sun, Jan 11 6 p.m. Oklahoma at Oklahoma St ESPN+ Thu, Jan 15 8:30 p.m. Missouri at Arizona St ESPN+ Fri, Jan 16 6 p.m. Drexel at Binghamton ESPN+ 6:30 PM Army at Cornell ESPN+ 7 p.m. Long Island at American ESPN+ 7 p.m. Morgan St at Columbia ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia ACCNX 7 p.m. West Virginia at Pittsburgh ACCNX 7 p.m. App State at Virginia Tech ACCNX Sun, Jan 18 11 a.m. Pittsburgh at Duke ACCNX 11 a.m. Presbyterian at Bellarmine ESPN+ 1 p.m. Oklahoma at West Virginia ESPN+ 2 p.m. Lehigh at Princeton ESPN+ 2 p.m. F&M at Binghamton ESPN+ Thu, Jan 22 6 p.m. Presbyterian at The Citadel ESPN+ Fri, Jan 23 7 p.m. Edinboro at George Mason ESPN+ 7 p.m. Davidson at Chattanooga ESPN+ 7 p.m. Columbia at Princeton ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Carolina at NC State ACCNX 7 p.m. Stanford at Virginia Tech ACCNX 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma St at Missouri ESPN+ 8 p.m. N Colorado at Iowa State ESPN+ Sat, Jan 24 3 p.m. Stanford at Virginia ACCNX 4 p.m. Edinboro at Rider ESPN+ 6 p.m. Wyoming at West Virginia ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kent State at SIUE ESPN+ Sun, Jan 25 Noon Brown at Cornell ESPN+ 1 p.m. Princeton at Rider ESPN+ 1 p.m. Columbia at Penn ESPN+ 1 p.m. Hofstra at Buffalo ESPN+ 2 p.m. Navy at American ESPN+ 2 p.m. Presbyterian at Chattanooga ESPN+ 2 p.m. C Michigan at SIUE ESPN+ 2 p.m. Harvard at Cornell ESPN+ 3 p.m. Utah Valley at Oklahoma St ESPN+ 4 p.m. Brown at Binghamton ESPN+ 6 p.m. Harvard at Binghamton ESPN+ Thu, Jan 29 7 p.m. Lock Haven at Bucknell ESPN+ Fri, Jan 30 5 p.m. Rider at George Mason ESPN+ 6 p.m. Virginia at Duke ACCNX 7 p.m. Ohio at C Michigan ESPN+ 8 p.m. Northern Iowa at Oklahoma St ESPN+ Sat, Jan 31 Noon Penn at Brown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Columbia at Cornell ESPN+ 1 p.m. Princeton at Harvard ESPN+ 3 p.m. Arizona St at Cornell ESPN+ 7 p.m. Rutgers at Rider ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Citadel at Chattanooga ESPN+ Sun, Feb 1 1 p.m. Penn at Harvard ESPN+ 2 p.m. Buffalo at C Michigan ESPN+ 3 p.m. Iowa State at Oklahoma St ESPN+ Fri, Feb 6 6 p.m. Lock Haven at Rider ESPN+ 6 p.m. N Illinois at Buffalo ESPN+ 7 p.m. Campbell at Bellarmine ESPN+ 7 p.m. Chattanooga at VMI ESPN+ 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia ACCNX 8 p.m. Little Rock at Oklahoma St ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Oregon State at Arizona St ESPN+ TBD Missouri at West Virginia ESPN+ Sat, Feb 7 1 p.m. Bloomsburg at Rider ESPN+ 8 p.m. Cornell at Princeton ESPN+ Sun, Feb 8 1 p.m. Morgan St at American ESPN+ 1 p.m. Cornell at Penn ESPN+ 2 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Bellarmine ESPN+ Fri, Feb 13 6 p.m. SIUE at Buffalo ESPN+ 6 p.m. Clarion at George Mason ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kent State at C Michigan ESPN+ 7 p.m. Campbell at VMI ESPN+ 7 p.m. NC State at Duke ACCNX 8 p.m. Beauty & The Beast* ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. CA Baptist at Arizona St ESPN+ Sat, Feb 14 Noon Penn at Princeton ESPN+ 1 p.m. Binghamton at Cornell ESPN+ TBD Harvard at Columbia ESPN+ Sun, Feb 15 1 p.m. Brown at Columbia ESPN+ 2 p.m. American at Bucknell ESPN+ 2 p.m. App State at Chattanooga ESPN+ 2 p.m. Bellarmine at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. George Mason at C Michigan ESPN+ 4 p.m. Davidson at The Citadel ESPN+ 8 p.m. Northern Iowa at Iowa State ESPN+ Thu, Feb 19 7 p.m. Rider at Penn ESPN+ Fri, Feb 20 7 p.m. Virginia at Pittsburgh ACCNX 7 p.m. Duke at Virginia Tech ACCNX Sat, Feb 21 1 p.m. Sacred Heart at Brown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Drexel at American ESPN+ 7 p.m. Buffalo at Ohio ESPN+ 9 p.m. Lehigh at Arizona St ESPN+ Sun, Feb 22 Noon Bucknell at Columbia ESPN+ 1 p.m. Harvard at Brown ESPN+ 2 p.m. Chattanooga at Bellarmine ESPN+ 2 p.m. VMI at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. Michigan at C Michigan ESPN+ 3 p.m. Missouri at Iowa State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Cornell at Duke ACCNX

* West Virginia wrestling and gymnastics joint meet

