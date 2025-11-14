ESPN to feature over 150 collegiate wrestling events during 2025-26 NCAA season
- 3 Iowa at No. 6 Iowa State on ESPN, November 30
- ACC Friday Night Duals return to ACC Network with four weeks of conference matchups
- ESPN+ will feature more than 110 events, including top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, and more
ESPN will feature nearly 150 collegiate wrestling events from some of the top conferences in the country throughout the 2025-26 NCAA season, including more than 110 events exclusively on ESPN+. All events will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.
The championship match of the National Duals Invitational, sponsored by Paycom, kicks off ESPN’s linear wrestling coverage this season on Sunday, November 16 (7 p.m., ESPN2). The inaugural edition of the competition features 12 of the nation’s top 15 programs including No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 7 NC State, No. 8 Lehigh, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 10 Virginia Tech, No. 11 Michigan, No. 12 Cornell, No. 14 Northern Iowa and No. 15 Illinois.
For the third straight season, a regular season college wrestling meet will air on ESPN as No. 3 Iowa faces in state rival Iowa State (No. 6) on Sunday, November 30 (1 p.m., ESPN). Iowa – Iowa State marks the third ever regular season college wrestling meet to air on ESPN after the ‘CyHawk Dual’ made history the past two seasons.
The crew of Shawn Kenney, former Virginia Cavalier Rock Harrison and Shane Sparks are set to call the action.
Later in the season, No. 3 Iowa and No. 5 Oklahoma State will renew what is widely regarded as the greatest rivalry in college wrestling when the two powerhouses meet on Sunday, February 22 (6 p.m., ESPN2). The matchup marks the first time the storied dual will appear on an ESPN linear network since 2011.
ACC Friday Night Duals also return this season to ACC Network with four weeks of conference matchups, beginning January 30 when No. 10 Virginia Tech travels to Raleigh N.C. to take on No. 7 NC State. The Friday night series will also feature the conference’s other ranked teams, No. 19 Pittsburgh and No. 21 North Carolina, among other top ACC programs. An additional 20 ACC wrestling events will also stream this season on ACCNX.
The extensive ESPN+ schedule will feature top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC and more. The Big 12 currently has eight programs – No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 13 Northern Iowa, No. 16 Missouri, No. 17 South Dakota State, No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 21 West Virginia and No. 25 Wyoming – ranked in the NWCA Coaches Top 25.
Notable dual wrestling meets on ESPN+ in 2025-26 include:
- 5 Oklahoma State at No. 21 West Virginia (Dec 14, 2 p.m.)
- 19 Oklahoma at No. 5 Oklahoma State (Jan 11, 6 p.m.)
- 19 Oklahoma at No. 21 West Virginia (Jan 18, 1 p.m.)
Beyond regular season coverage, ESPN platforms will feature the ACC, Big 12, and Ivy League conference championships, along with the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championship (March 6-7) and complete coverage of the 2026 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships (March 19-21) at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
ESPN’s college wrestling voices will include Mike Couzens, Harrison, Trent Hidlay, Quint Kessenich, Tim Johnson, Kenney and Sparks with other likely additions for the NCAA Championships.
2025-26 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN Networks:
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|7 p.m.
|National Duals Invitational Sponsored by Paycom – Championship
|ESPN2
|Sun, Nov 30
|1 p.m.
|Iowa at Iowa State
|ESPN
|Fri, Jan 30
|7 p.m.
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
Virginia Tech at NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb 6
|7 p.m.
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
NC State at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb 13
|7 p.m.
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb 15
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb 20
|7 p.m.
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
Cornell at NC State
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb 22
|6 p.m.
|Iowa at Oklahoma State
|ESPN2
|Fri, Mar 6
|11 a.m.
|First Round
NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Second Round
NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Big12 Wrestling Championship
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 7
|3 p.m.
|Semifinals
NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Finals
NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Big12 Wrestling Championship
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 8
|4 p.m.
|Ivy League Wrestling Championship
|ESPNews
|8 p.m.
|ACC Wrestling Championship
|ACCN
|Thu, Mar 19
|Noon
|First Round
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Second Round
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPN
|Fri, Mar 20
|Noon
|Quarterfinals
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Semifinals
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPN2
|Sat, Mar 21
|11 a.m.
|Medal Round
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Finals
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPN
2025-26 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN+/ACCNX:
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Network
|Fri, Nov 14
|7 p.m.
|Princeton at Pittsburgh
|ACCNX
|8 p.m.
|Nebraska-Kearney at ISU
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 15
|11 a.m.
|Davidson at Brown
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Navy at North Carolina
|ACCNX
|6 p.m.
|Northwestern at SIUE
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Wisconsin at Ohio
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 16
|Noon
|Glenville St at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Michigan St at Rider
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|App State at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|App State at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov 20
|7 p.m.
|George Mason at American
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 21
|2:30 p.m.
|UNC Pembroke at North Carolina
|ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|Greensboro College at North Carolina
|ACCNX
|5:30 p.m.
|Davidson at North Carolina
|ACCNX
|6 p.m.
|N Illinois at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Michigan at Columbia
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 22
|Noon
|Hofstra at Penn
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 23
|Noon
|Northwestern at Princeton
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Maryville (MO) at SIUE
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Rider at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Oklahoma St at Arizona St
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Aurora at SIUE
|ESPN+
|Mon, Nov 24
|7 p.m.
|Illinois at Missouri
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec 5
|7 p.m.
|Maryland at American
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec 7
|2 p.m.
|Michigan St at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|C Michigan at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Bucknell at Pittsburgh
|ACCNX
|Fri, Dec 12
|7 p.m.
|West Virginia at North Carolina
|ACCNX
|Sat, Dec 13
|1 p.m.
|MAC Tri-Meet
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec 14
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Rider
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma St at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec 17
|6 p.m.
|App State at Duke
|ACCNX
|Thu, Dec 18
|2 p.m.
|Truet-McCon at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 20
|1 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at VMI
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Edinboro at Pittsburgh
|ACCNX
|3 p.m.
|Bloomsburg at VMI
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec 21
|10 a.m.
|Bucknell Quad at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAC Tri-Meet
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|George Mason at NC State
|ACCNX
|Noon
|Clarion at Rider
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|The Citadel at NC State
|ACCNX
|3 p.m.
|Buffalo at NC State
|ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|Columbia at Rider
|ESPN+
|Mon, Dec 22
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Penn
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jan 2
|4 p.m.
|Purdue at Rider
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Bloomsburg at Ohio
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan 6
|8:30 p.m.
|Iowa State at Arizona St
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan 8
|1 p.m.
|Buffalo at Binghamton
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Kent State at Rider
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jan 9
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at NC State
|ACCNX
|8:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at Arizona St
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 10
|11 a.m.
|Edinboro at SIUE
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Little Rock at SIUE
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Cornell at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 11
|6 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Oklahoma St
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan 15
|8:30 p.m.
|Missouri at Arizona St
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jan 16
|6 p.m.
|Drexel at Binghamton
|ESPN+
|6:30 PM
|Army at Cornell
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Long Island at American
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Morgan St at Columbia
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Virginia
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|West Virginia at Pittsburgh
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|App State at Virginia Tech
|ACCNX
|Sun, Jan 18
|11 a.m.
|Pittsburgh at Duke
|ACCNX
|11 a.m.
|Presbyterian at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Lehigh at Princeton
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|F&M at Binghamton
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan 22
|6 p.m.
|Presbyterian at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jan 23
|7 p.m.
|Edinboro at George Mason
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Davidson at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Columbia at Princeton
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at NC State
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at Virginia Tech
|ACCNX
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma St at Missouri
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|N Colorado at Iowa State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 24
|3 p.m.
|Stanford at Virginia
|ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|Edinboro at Rider
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Wyoming at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Kent State at SIUE
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 25
|Noon
|Brown at Cornell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Princeton at Rider
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Columbia at Penn
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Hofstra at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Navy at American
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|C Michigan at SIUE
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Harvard at Cornell
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Utah Valley at Oklahoma St
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Brown at Binghamton
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Harvard at Binghamton
|ESPN+
|Thu, Jan 29
|7 p.m.
|Lock Haven at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jan 30
|5 p.m.
|Rider at George Mason
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at Duke
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at C Michigan
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Oklahoma St
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 31
|Noon
|Penn at Brown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Columbia at Cornell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Princeton at Harvard
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Arizona St at Cornell
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Rutgers at Rider
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|The Citadel at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 1
|1 p.m.
|Penn at Harvard
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Buffalo at C Michigan
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Iowa State at Oklahoma St
|ESPN+
|Fri, Feb 6
|6 p.m.
|Lock Haven at Rider
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|N Illinois at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Campbell at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Chattanooga at VMI
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|ACCNX
|8 p.m.
|Little Rock at Oklahoma St
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Oregon State at Arizona St
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Missouri at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 7
|1 p.m.
|Bloomsburg at Rider
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Cornell at Princeton
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 8
|1 p.m.
|Morgan St at American
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Cornell at Penn
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|Fri, Feb 13
|6 p.m.
|SIUE at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Clarion at George Mason
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at C Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Campbell at VMI
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Duke
|ACCNX
|8 p.m.
|Beauty & The Beast*
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|CA Baptist at Arizona St
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 14
|Noon
|Penn at Princeton
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Binghamton at Cornell
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Harvard at Columbia
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 15
|1 p.m.
|Brown at Columbia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|American at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|App State at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Bellarmine at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|George Mason at C Michigan
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Davidson at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Iowa State
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb 19
|7 p.m.
|Rider at Penn
|ESPN+
|Fri, Feb 20
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Pittsburgh
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia Tech
|ACCNX
|Sat, Feb 21
|1 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at Brown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Drexel at American
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo at Ohio
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Lehigh at Arizona St
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 22
|Noon
|Bucknell at Columbia
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Harvard at Brown
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|VMI at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Michigan at C Michigan
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Missouri at Iowa State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Cornell at Duke
|ACCNX
* West Virginia wrestling and gymnastics joint meet
