ESPN’s annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s returns with 120+ Hours of college basketball action over eight days, Nov. 21-28

College Basketball - Men's

ESPN’s annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s returns with 120+ Hours of college basketball action over eight days, Nov. 21-28

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley6 hours ago
  • 60+ men’s college basketball games across ESPN networks
  • Marquee early-season tournaments include Charleston Classic, Maui Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis and ESPN Events Invitational
  • Ranked programs Duke (5), Louisville (6), BYU (9), Kentucky (12), UCLA (19) and NC State (25) all in action

ESPN’s annual college basketball Feast Week presented by Lowe’s tips off today with more than 120 hours of coverage over eight days through November 28. In all, more than 60 games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+.

The Feast Week schedule will feature two ESPN owned-and-operated early season college basketball events – the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21 & 23) and Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 24-28). Other notable tournaments include The Southwest Maui Invitational (Nov. 24-26) and Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 26-28).

Ranked teams in action over the next eight days on ESPN networks include No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Louisville, No. 9 BYU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 19 UCLA and No. 25 NC State.

2025 Feast Week Tournaments on ESPN Platforms:

  • Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21 & 23) – Played at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., this year’s event will feature two four-team brackets. The Palmetto bracket will include Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia and Xavier, while the Lowcountry Bracket will feature Boston College, Davidson, Tulane and Utah State.
  • Hoops Classic (Nov. 21) – Longtime hoops foes No. 6 Louisville and Cincinnati clash in the first of a two-year series from Heritage Bank Center in downtown Cincinnati.
  • Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 24-28) – This year’s event features three separate multi-team tournament brackets – Adventure, Imagination, Magic – at Walt Disney World Resort with each crowning its own champion. The Magic bracket field is highlighted by No. 9 BYU, led by star freshman AJ Dybantsa. The semifinals will be played on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, with the championship and consolation games taking place on Nov. 28.
  • The Southwest Maui Invitational (Nov. 24-26) – This year’s Maui Invitational once again features a strong field. Arizona State, Boise State, Chaminade, No. 25 NC State, Seton Hall, Texas, USC and Washington State will compete at the Lahaina Civic Center Nov. 24-26 with the championship taking place Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
  • Mizzen+Main Empire Classic (Nov. 25) – West Coast rivals No. 19 UCLA and California go head-to-head at the Chase Center in San Francisco for the 252nd time in this storied rivalry.
  • Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 26-28) – The twelve-game event welcomes an eight-team field – Colorado State, Saint Mary’s, South Florida, Vanderbilt, VCU, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky and Wichita State.
  • Battle in the Bay (Nov. 28) – Florida State and Texas A&M clash in an ACC vs. SEC matchup at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage features a schedule of more than 4,000 games during the 2025-26 regular season.

2025 Feast Week presented by Lowe’s schedule on ESPN platforms (Nov. 21-28):

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, Nov 21 1 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket) ESPN2
Utah State vs. Tulane
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
  3:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket) ESPN2
Davidson vs. Boston College
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
  6:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket) ESPNU
West Virginia vs. Clemson
John Schriffen, Scott Williams
  6:30 p.m. Hoops Classic ESPN2
No. 6 Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams
  7 p.m. Niagara at No. 5 Duke
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
  9 p.m. Arkansas State at SMU
Ted Emrich, David Padgett		 ACCN
  9 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket) ESPN2
Georgia vs. Xavier
John Schriffen, Scott Williams
Sun, Nov 23 1 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket) ESPN
Championship
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
  3:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket) ESPN
3rd Place Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
  4 p.m. Howard at No. 5 Duke
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
  6:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket) ESPN2
3rd Place Game
John Schriffen, Scott Williams
  9 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket) ESPN2
Championship
John Schriffen, Scott Williams
Mon, Nov 24 11 a.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPN2
Rhode Island vs. Towson
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
  1:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPNU
Liberty vs. Vermont
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
  2:30 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN2
Seton Hall vs. No. 25 NC State
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
  4:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPNU
Temple vs. UC San Diego
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
  5 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN2
USC vs. Boise State
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
  7 p.m. Eastern Michigan at No. 6 Louisville
Cooper Boardman, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
  7 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPNU
Princeton vs. Bradley
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
  9 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPNU
Washington State vs. Chaminade
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
  11:30 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN2
Arizona State vs. Texas
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
Tue, Nov 25 Noon Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPN2
Semifinal #1
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
  2:30 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN2
Consolation
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
  2:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPNU
Consolation
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
  5 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN
Semifinal #1
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
  5 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPN2
Semifinal #2
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
  7:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPNU
Consolation
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
  8 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN
Semifinal #2
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
  10 p.m. Mizzen+Main Empire Classic ESPN
No. 19 UCLA vs. California
Chris Sylvester, Ben Braun
  10:30 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN2
Consolation
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
Wed, Nov 26 Noon Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPN
Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
  Noon Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPN2
Championship
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
  2:30 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN
Championship
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
  2:30 p.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPN2/ESPNU
VCU vs. South Florida
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
2:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPN2/ESPNU
3rd Place Game
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
5 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPN+
7th Place Game
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
5 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN2
3rd Place Game
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
5 p.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPNU
Virginia Tech vs. Colorado State
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at No. 12 Kentucky
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 SECN
7:30 p.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPN2/ESPNU
Saint Mary’s vs. Wichita State
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
7:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket) ESPN2/ESPNU
5th Place Game
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
9 p.m. NJIT at No. 6 Louisville
Cooper Boardman, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
9:30 p.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN2
5th Place Game
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
Thu, Nov 27 12 a.m. The Southwest Maui Invitational ESPN2
7th Place Game
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
11 a.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Imagination Bracket) ESPN2
Richmond vs. Furman
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
Noon Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPN
Semifinal #2
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
1:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Imagination Bracket) ESPN2
Charlotte vs. Illinois State
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
2:30 p.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPN
Semifinal #1
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
5 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Magic Bracket) ESPN
No. 9 BYU vs. Miami
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
5:30 p.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPN2
Consolation
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
7:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Magic Bracket) ESPN2
Georgetown vs. Dayton
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
8 p.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPNU
Consolation
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
Fri, Nov 28 10:30 a.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPN2
3rd Place Game
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
12:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Imagination Bracket)
3rd Place Game
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback		 ESPN+
1 p.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPN2
Championship
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
3 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Imagination Bracket) ESPN2
Championship
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
4:30 p.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPNU
5th Place Game
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
5 p.m. Battle in the Bay ESPN2
Texas A&M vs. Florida State
Chuckie Kempf, Debbie Antonelli
7 p.m. Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis ESPNU
7th Place Game
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
7 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Magic Bracket)
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN/ESPN2
7 p.m. Ohio State at Pittsburgh
Mike Corey, Terrence Oglesby		 ESPN/ESPN2
9:30 p.m. Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Magic Bracket)
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
Tags
Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley6 hours ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

Back to top button