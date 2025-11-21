ESPN’s annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s returns with 120+ Hours of college basketball action over eight days, Nov. 21-28
- 60+ men’s college basketball games across ESPN networks
- Marquee early-season tournaments include Charleston Classic, Maui Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis and ESPN Events Invitational
- Ranked programs Duke (5), Louisville (6), BYU (9), Kentucky (12), UCLA (19) and NC State (25) all in action
ESPN’s annual college basketball Feast Week presented by Lowe’s tips off today with more than 120 hours of coverage over eight days through November 28. In all, more than 60 games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+.
The Feast Week schedule will feature two ESPN owned-and-operated early season college basketball events – the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21 & 23) and Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 24-28). Other notable tournaments include The Southwest Maui Invitational (Nov. 24-26) and Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 26-28).
Ranked teams in action over the next eight days on ESPN networks include No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Louisville, No. 9 BYU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 19 UCLA and No. 25 NC State.
2025 Feast Week Tournaments on ESPN Platforms:
- Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21 & 23) – Played at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., this year’s event will feature two four-team brackets. The Palmetto bracket will include Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia and Xavier, while the Lowcountry Bracket will feature Boston College, Davidson, Tulane and Utah State.
- Hoops Classic (Nov. 21) – Longtime hoops foes No. 6 Louisville and Cincinnati clash in the first of a two-year series from Heritage Bank Center in downtown Cincinnati.
- Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 24-28) – This year’s event features three separate multi-team tournament brackets – Adventure, Imagination, Magic – at Walt Disney World Resort with each crowning its own champion. The Magic bracket field is highlighted by No. 9 BYU, led by star freshman AJ Dybantsa. The semifinals will be played on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, with the championship and consolation games taking place on Nov. 28.
- The Southwest Maui Invitational (Nov. 24-26) – This year’s Maui Invitational once again features a strong field. Arizona State, Boise State, Chaminade, No. 25 NC State, Seton Hall, Texas, USC and Washington State will compete at the Lahaina Civic Center Nov. 24-26 with the championship taking place Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
- Mizzen+Main Empire Classic (Nov. 25) – West Coast rivals No. 19 UCLA and California go head-to-head at the Chase Center in San Francisco for the 252nd time in this storied rivalry.
- Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 26-28) – The twelve-game event welcomes an eight-team field – Colorado State, Saint Mary’s, South Florida, Vanderbilt, VCU, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky and Wichita State.
- Battle in the Bay (Nov. 28) – Florida State and Texas A&M clash in an ACC vs. SEC matchup at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.
ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage features a schedule of more than 4,000 games during the 2025-26 regular season.
2025 Feast Week presented by Lowe’s schedule on ESPN platforms (Nov. 21-28):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, Nov 21
|1 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Utah State vs. Tulane
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|3:30 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Davidson vs. Boston College
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|6:30 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket)
|ESPNU
|West Virginia vs. Clemson
John Schriffen, Scott Williams
|6:30 p.m.
|Hoops Classic
|ESPN2
|No. 6 Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Kevin Brown, Jay Williams
|7 p.m.
|Niagara at No. 5 Duke
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas State at SMU
Ted Emrich, David Padgett
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Georgia vs. Xavier
John Schriffen, Scott Williams
|Sun, Nov 23
|1 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket)
|ESPN
|Championship
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|3:30 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket)
|ESPN
|3rd Place Game
Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola
|4 p.m.
|Howard at No. 5 Duke
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket)
|ESPN2
|3rd Place Game
John Schriffen, Scott Williams
|9 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Championship
John Schriffen, Scott Williams
|Mon, Nov 24
|11 a.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Rhode Island vs. Towson
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|1:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPNU
|Liberty vs. Vermont
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|2:30 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN2
|Seton Hall vs. No. 25 NC State
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|4:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPNU
|Temple vs. UC San Diego
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
|5 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN2
|USC vs. Boise State
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at No. 6 Louisville
Cooper Boardman, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPNU
|Princeton vs. Bradley
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
|9 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPNU
|Washington State vs. Chaminade
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
|11:30 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN2
|Arizona State vs. Texas
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
|Tue, Nov 25
|Noon
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Semifinal #1
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|2:30 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN2
|Consolation
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|2:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPNU
|Consolation
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|5 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN
|Semifinal #1
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|5 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Semifinal #2
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
|7:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPNU
|Consolation
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
|8 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN
|Semifinal #2
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
|10 p.m.
|Mizzen+Main Empire Classic
|ESPN
|No. 19 UCLA vs. California
Chris Sylvester, Ben Braun
|10:30 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN2
|Consolation
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
|Wed, Nov 26
|Noon
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPN
|Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|Noon
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Championship
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|2:30 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN
|Championship
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|2:30 p.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|VCU vs. South Florida
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|2:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|3rd Place Game
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|5 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPN+
|7th Place Game
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
|5 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN2
|3rd Place Game
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|5 p.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPNU
|Virginia Tech vs. Colorado State
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at No. 12 Kentucky
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|SECN
|7:30 p.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Saint Mary’s vs. Wichita State
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|7:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Adventure Bracket)
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|5th Place Game
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
|9 p.m.
|NJIT at No. 6 Louisville
Cooper Boardman, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|9:30 p.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN2
|5th Place Game
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
|Thu, Nov 27
|12 a.m.
|The Southwest Maui Invitational
|ESPN2
|7th Place Game
Kanoa Leahey, Sean Farnham
|11 a.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Imagination Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Richmond vs. Furman
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|Noon
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPN
|Semifinal #2
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|1:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Imagination Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Charlotte vs. Illinois State
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|2:30 p.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPN
|Semifinal #1
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|5 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Magic Bracket)
|ESPN
|No. 9 BYU vs. Miami
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|5:30 p.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPN2
|Consolation
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|7:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Magic Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Georgetown vs. Dayton
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|8 p.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPNU
|Consolation
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|Fri, Nov 28
|10:30 a.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPN2
|3rd Place Game
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|12:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Imagination Bracket)
3rd Place Game
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPN2
|Championship
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|3 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Imagination Bracket)
|ESPN2
|Championship
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|4:30 p.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPNU
|5th Place Game
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|5 p.m.
|Battle in the Bay
|ESPN2
|Texas A&M vs. Florida State
Chuckie Kempf, Debbie Antonelli
|7 p.m.
|Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis
|ESPNU
|7th Place Game
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|7 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Magic Bracket)
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN/ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Ohio State at Pittsburgh
Mike Corey, Terrence Oglesby
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Magic Bracket)
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN