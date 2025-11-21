ESPN’s annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s returns with 120+ Hours of college basketball action over eight days, Nov. 21-28

60+ men’s college basketball games across ESPN networks

Marquee early-season tournaments include Charleston Classic, Maui Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis and ESPN Events Invitational

Ranked programs Duke (5), Louisville (6), BYU (9), Kentucky (12), UCLA (19) and NC State (25) all in action

ESPN’s annual college basketball Feast Week presented by Lowe’s tips off today with more than 120 hours of coverage over eight days through November 28. In all, more than 60 games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+.

The Feast Week schedule will feature two ESPN owned-and-operated early season college basketball events – the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21 & 23) and Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 24-28). Other notable tournaments include The Southwest Maui Invitational (Nov. 24-26) and Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 26-28).

Ranked teams in action over the next eight days on ESPN networks include No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Louisville, No. 9 BYU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 19 UCLA and No. 25 NC State.

2025 Feast Week Tournaments on ESPN Platforms:

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 21 & 23) – Played at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., this year’s event will feature two four-team brackets. The Palmetto bracket will include Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia and Xavier, while the Lowcountry Bracket will feature Boston College, Davidson, Tulane and Utah State.

Hoops Classic (Nov. 21) – Longtime hoops foes No. 6 Louisville and Cincinnati clash in the first of a two-year series from Heritage Bank Center in downtown Cincinnati.

Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 24-28) – This year's event features three separate multi-team tournament brackets – Adventure, Imagination, Magic – at Walt Disney World Resort with each crowning its own champion. The Magic bracket field is highlighted by No. 9 BYU, led by star freshman AJ Dybantsa. The semifinals will be played on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, with the championship and consolation games taking place on Nov. 28.

The Southwest Maui Invitational (Nov. 24-26) – This year's Maui Invitational once again features a strong field. Arizona State, Boise State, Chaminade, No. 25 NC State, Seton Hall, Texas, USC and Washington State will compete at the Lahaina Civic Center Nov. 24-26 with the championship taking place Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Mizzen+Main Empire Classic (Nov. 25) – West Coast rivals No. 19 UCLA and California go head-to-head at the Chase Center in San Francisco for the 252nd time in this storied rivalry.

Marriott Bonvoy Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 26-28) – The twelve-game event welcomes an eight-team field – Colorado State, Saint Mary's, South Florida, Vanderbilt, VCU, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky and Wichita State.

Battle in the Bay (Nov. 28) – Florida State and Texas A&M clash in an ACC vs. SEC matchup at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage features a schedule of more than 4,000 games during the 2025-26 regular season.

2025 Feast Week presented by Lowe’s schedule on ESPN platforms (Nov. 21-28):