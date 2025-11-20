ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns to Oregon for a Top 25 Big 10 showdown as No. 7 Oregon hosts No. 15 USC

Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota to serve as this week’s guest picker

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning joins the set live

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the chance to enter Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns to Eugene, Oregon for the second time this season ahead of the Week 13 Top 25 showdown between No. 7 Oregon and No. 15 USC. The premier college football pregame show will originate from Memorial Quad on Oregon’s campus from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN, ESPNU and Disney+.

College GameDay heads West to Eugene for the second time this season, following the Week 7 matchup against Indiana. Saturday will mark the second time the Ducks have hosted the program multiple times in a single season (2007). In total, Saturday’s show will be Oregon’s 14th time hosting, tied with LSU for the fourth most all-time. The Trojans will make their 25th appearance on the program, and first since 2016, going 18-6 in their previous 24 games with GameDay onsite.

Host Rece Davis is at the helm for his 11th season, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the GameDay cast for the 2025 college football season.

Show Highlights & Guests

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will join GameDay live on-site ahead of the Big Ten battle as the No. 7 Ducks play host to the No. 15 Trojans.

One of Oregon's all-time greatest players, 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota joins the show as this week's celebrity guest picker. The current Washington Commanders quarterback was a three-year starter in Eugene, leading the Ducks to an appearance in the 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest – Back for its third season, the fan-favorite Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest will offer an exclusive competition during the live show. Fans who arrive early will have a chance to be chosen from the 'pit' onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. McAfee has given out more than $5 million of his own money in prizes and charity donations across his time on the show.

Coach's Film Room – Nick Saban, the seven-time National Champion and legendary college football head coach, goes inside the film room to break down Notre Dame's defense as the Irish look to extend their eight-game winning streak.

Rivalry All-Access – As programs across the country prepare to renew their rivalries, College GameDay provides all-access looks inside the preparations for Harvard vs. Yale, Lehigh vs. Lafayette, Montana State vs. Montana and Cal vs. Stanford.

The show and offerings are free for fans and early arrival is suggested for these exclusive offers. For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

Features:

Michael Vick – He was one of the most electric talents to ever step onto a football field. A native of Newport News, Virginia, he took his talents to nearby Virginia Tech where he morphed from a local legend to a college football superstar, providing viral moments pre-internet nearly every time he touched the ball. Before long, Michael Vick revolutionized the quarterback position with his legs and his arm, becoming the number one overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and the face of the league, before his life would come crashing down. At the height of his stardom and fame, Vick plead guilty to federal felony charges for an illegal dogfighting ring he financed and operated back home in Virginia. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison and never returned to be the player he once was. Instead, he spent the years since his release attempting to show the world, he was a changed man, while making a positive impact to those around him. Vick credits a short stint under then Philadelphia Eagles Coach, Andy Reid, as a turning point. Vick’s mission was ultimately shared by Norfolk State University who was looking for a new head football coach. What’s happened since is the most unlikely of homecomings and a bonus chapter in the life of one of the most polarizing sports figures of a generation. Justin Tinsley reports.

Fight On – He has the fifth highest win percentage among active FBS head coaches. No coach in the country can boast the talent at quarterback that he's developed and sent to the NFL. His success as a head coach at Oklahoma catapulted him to take over a once proud USC program desperate to return to its past glory. As easy as Lincoln Riley once made winning look, it's proven to be anything but since he arrived in Los Angeles. Still, the Trojans continue to fight on and are in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth. The question remains whether Lincoln Riley can once again live up to the lofty expectations he once set. Jen Lada reports.

So what, so what's the scenario – The 12-team College Football Playoff is barely a toddler and yet many are already talking expansion to 16 teams or more. But y'all, look around us, because while you think we're still waiting for the bracket to begin, it already has! Matchups all across the country are already acting like "play-in" or "play-out" games. And if you're just now realizing that you've already been left behind. Ryan McGee reports.

ESPN’s Expansive Digital Coverage

Back for their fourth season together, Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. co-host ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper. Countdown kicks off college football Saturdays with fun, fresh insights into the full weekend slate of games. The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:20 a.m. weekly.

